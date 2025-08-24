Much has been made this offseason about the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room. Cleveland made the fascinating decision to have not one, not two, but four quarterbacks on their roster. Joe Flacco won the starting quarterback role during training camp, but the team is still expected to keep all four QBs after the final roster cuts.

Another member of the Browns is threatening to add another quarterback to their complicated equation. Prior to their final preseason game, star pass rusher Myles Garrett was on the field playing around with a football. Garrett then proceeded to chuck the football down the field, hitting the crossbars in the process.

Fans, of course, are joking that Garrett should be the QB1 of the Browns after that throw. That's an impressive throw, after all: hitting a small target like the goalposts from around 30 yards out is either really impressive or really lucky. Garrett's reaction after nailing that throw says it all.

Garrett is coming off yet another elite season, during which he competed for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. The Browns edge rusher recorded 14 sacks, making this the seventh straight season that he recorded more than ten sacks in a year. If not for Patrick Surtain's excellence and Trey Hendrickson snagging the sacks leader award, Garrett could have easily won a second DPOY award .

The Browns' quarterback room has been under intense scrutiny, mostly due to the attention that rookie Shedeur Sanders attracts. Aside from Flacco and Sanders, Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel are the two other quarterbacks that Cleveland plans to bring into the season. While Flacco has officially won the quarterback battle, fans are waiting for the seemingly inevitable benching and wondering who will replace him.

The Browns should have bigger worries than who starts at quarterback. After a surprise playoff appearance in 2023, Cleveland failed to make it to the postseason last year. Plagued by injuries to their entire roster, the team once again sat at the bottom of the AFC North. They are hoping to change that this season and be competitive once again.