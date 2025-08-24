Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker went over a month without a home run before he finally ended his drought Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Tucker then hit two more bombs in Saturday's 12-1 victory, giving the Cubs and their fans hope that his baffling slump is officially over.

Tucker got the scoring started Saturday with a two-run jack off Angels starter Victor Mederos in the top of the third inning.

Kyle Tucker DESTROYS one to right field for the HR 🚀 pic.twitter.com/6P0YY9fCKY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cubs outfielder added a three-run homer in the sixth to make the score 10-0, with Reese McGuire hitting a grand slam in between the two Tucker homers to break the game open.

Kyle Tucker sends it out of the park for ANOTHER HR 😤 pic.twitter.com/KLppxL5w50 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tucker tacked on a double later in the game to finish 3-for-5 at the plate with the two home runs and five RBIs. Chicago's victory has them at 75-55 on the season, which is two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top NL Wild Card spot.

Kyle Tucker's prolonged slump

Before Kyle Tucker broke out this weekend against the Angels, he hadn't notched an extra-base hit in the entire month of August. His last home run had come on July 19 against the Boston Red Sox right after the All-Star break. After a red-hot start that had his OPS sitting at .933 at the end of June, his power outage dipped that number to .815 heading into the Angels series. It now sits at .838 after the last two games.

Many wondered if Tucker had been dealing with an injury that was causing his slump, and it was recently revealed that he had indeed suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand in June. While the All-Star hit well in the immediate aftermath of the injury, the numbers soon began to drop in July and into August.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer recently acknowledged “mechanical” issues were plaguing Tucker, and the assumption is that hand injury or some other related injury was the root cause of the slump. Chicago recently gave Tucker a few games off to reset, with manager Craig Counsell insisting the hand injury had healed.

Well, it looks like that time off has done wonders for Kyle Tucker. While getting hot against a poor pitching team like the Angels isn't anything to write home about, this is still a notable development for Tucker and the Cubs. Chicago's offense is a whole different beast when Tucker is right, so if he gets back to form, this team will look a lot more formidable come playoff time.

And then there's that whole free agency thing, but the Cubs aren't worried about that right now. They just want their superstar leading the charge for the stretch run.