The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Brad Treliving a couple of years ago, hoping the veteran executive could lead the team over the hump. Unfortunately, things have gone off course in a massive way. And on Monday night, the Maple Leafs moved on from Treliving after three seasons.

Treliving was fired on Monday with eight games remaining in 2025-26, the team announced on social media. Toronto won a playoff series under Treliving's watch, which came last season. They defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games during their first-round matchup.

“Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city,” said Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment president Keith Pelley in a statement. “Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership.”

Treliving oversaw major turnover in Toronto during his brief tenure. He traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, for instance. And he was the general manager who fired coach Sheldon Keefe after numerous postseason failures.

Unfortunately, these changes have not resulted in positive results. The 2025-26 campaign has been a failure across all facets of the organization. Toronto is currently 31-30-13, good for 75 points. They are 13 points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

Treliving's firing is the second firing the team has made. Assistant coach Marc Savard was fired by the Maple Leafs earlier this season. Only time will tell if this is the final change the organization makes with a long offseason looming large.