Perfection is something that everyone strives for. Everyone claims to be a perfectionist, but only a few walk their talk and actually look to perfect their craft. Upon first glance, the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl looks perfect, right? It was a 29-13 blowout that looked much more convincing than the final scoreline suggests.

However, even the Seahawks' own head coach wasn't quite satisfied with the game film. During the NFL's annual coaches meeting, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that he hadn't watched the Super Bowl film until just less than a week ago. According to him, he didn't do that because he knew he'd be critical, a fact that he proved by pointing out what they could have done better in the game.

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald didn’t watch the Super Bowl film until 5 days ago because he knew he’d critique it too much: What did he see? “We could’ve taken the back to the flat a couple times. And the 2 TD passes were a bummer.” The man is too intense 😂 (via @UpAndAdamsShow) pic.twitter.com/AtBQucD5NY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2026

After the Seahawks scored the first touchdown of the game, the Patriots struck back with a touchdown rather quickly. After two more scoring drives for Seattle (a field goal drive and a pick-6 from Uchenne Nwosu), New England would score a touchdown in what was effectively garbage time. While Macdonald's team was able to recover quickly from these touchdowns, it's telling that the coach is still looking for ways to be better even after a monumental win.

The Seahawks capped off their dominant regular season with a Super Bowl win. They finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, topping division rivals Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers for the first seed in the NFC. After dominating the 49ers and winning a slugfest against the Rams, Seattle made quick work of the Patriots to win their first championship since 2014.

However, the Seahawks will have a tougher time defending their Lombardi trophy in 2026. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is one of the many free agents who left the team this offseason. They were able to retain Rashid Shaheed and other key players, but the path to Super Bowl LXI looks much tougher than it was last season. With Macdonald's perfectionism, though, the Seahawks have the capability to go far.