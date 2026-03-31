One NFL insider has told the Tennessee Titans what they should do with their first pick in what is an important draft for new head coach Robert Saleh. And Titans GM Mike Borgonzi dropped a major hint about the team’s draft plan for the first pick, according to a post on X by Turron Davenport.

“Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: We're taking best player available regardless of premium position. Could this mean Jeremiyah Love? Also, Borgonzi isn't concerned about Rueben Bain Jr.'s arm length. The team hosted Bain on a top 30 visit. But Borgonzi did say “the phone (lines) are open.”

Borgonzi also said, “You can never have enough pass rushers.”

What will Titans do at No. 4?

This is a team coming off back-to-back 3-14 finishes. The organization is hungry for a winning season. It is also hungry for a premier player, something the team has lacked over the past two seasons.

There is support and debate about whether the Titans should take Love, according to ESPN.

“Love is my No. 1 prospect in this class, but I just don't see it happening,” Jordam Reid wrote. “General manager Mike Borgonzi joined Tennessee after 16 seasons in Kansas City, where the Chiefs always valued premium positions early. Don't be surprised to see another defensive player added here.”

But Field Yates went the other way.

“They absolutely could (take Love),” Yates wrote. “Love is my No. 2 prospect, and many NFL executives and scouts believe he is Tennessee's most likely pick. With that said, what other teams think the Titans are going to do doesn't mean much. This will come down to whether Tennessee is confident in the rest of its roster.”

And that’s the thing. Is Love good enough to pass on getting a potential defensive star?

The good news is the Titans will get a highly rated player no matter what. The big question is whether Love is the guy who changes an offense? Or will he be like Ashton Jeanty, whose first-year numbers looked pretty good? But the Raiders didn’t win football games.