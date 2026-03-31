Jaden Ivey has found himself without a team after the Chicago Bulls waived him on Monday following his concerning behavior on social media.

Ivey has been sharing his religious beliefs via live videos on Instagram, including homophobic comments. The Bulls did not tolerate his questionable remarks, releasing him less than a month after he was acquired in a three-team trade with the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During one of his rambling monologues, the 24-year-old Ivey even called out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

“That's why you got Steph Curry, he's not even surrendered, and y'all believe he's a Christian because he wrote Philippians 4:13,” said Ivey. “Y'all think he's a Christian. But he’s cursing just like the world.”

"That's why you got Steph Curry, he's not even surrendered, and y'all believe he's a Christian… y'all think he's a Christian but he’s cursing just like the world.” Jaden Ivey calls out Steph Curry 😳 (via PoisonIvey /IG)pic.twitter.com/IAwFUoeZny — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

The 37-year-old Curry has often spoken about his faith, maintaining that it has been a driving force in his life.

As of publication, the two-time MVP has yet to comment on the matter.

Chicago coach Billy Donovan stressed the need to be respectful and professional when he discussed the team's decision to waive Ivey, who criticized the NBA for celebrating Pride Month, calling it “unrighteous.”

“Just inside the Bulls, we have people from all different kinds of backgrounds, and whether it’s coaches, from the top, it’s always been we’re all going to work well together, we’re going to accept each other,” said Donovan in a media conference.

Donovan also reiterated the importance of mental health, especially amid the NBA's stressful nature.

Ivey only played four games with the Bulls, as he was recently shut down due to a knee injury. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals.