The Toronto Maple Leafs are searching for a solution to end their slump in their second-round series versus the Florida Panthers. Could netminder Anthony Stolarz be part of the solution this coming Wednesday, when Toronto tries to reclaim the series lead?

Stolarz has not seen action since Game 1, which he was not able to finish, as he got hit in the head with an elbow by Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Over the next three games, Joseph Woll patrolled the crease for the Maple Leafs, who won the first two games of the series before dropping Game 3 and Game 4.

There is no official word yet about Stolarz's date of return to action, but for what it's worth, the 31-year-old goalie was on the ice on Tuesday, as this photo shared by Chris Johnston of The Athletic shows.

Anthony Stolarz is on the ice ahead of #leafs practice. pic.twitter.com/X2lXZoJGPV — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 13, 2025

Stolarz's appearance on the ice can be taken as a good sign for his chances to play in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. That being said, it could be better for the Maple Leafs to lean on the conservative side and let Woll start on Wednesday, even if Stolarz gets the green light to suit up again.

“I believe Anthony Stolarz has been on the ice this week. Joe Woll was excellent in game 4, so there’s no reason to rush with Stolarz. The fact he’s back on the ice speaks to progress in recovery,” wrote TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Stolarz is “doing much better” but is unclear about a possible return, per NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

Despite the loss in Game 4, Woll was solid in front of the net for the Maple Leafs, as he turned away 35 of 37 shots on goal from the Panthers that he faced. That was a big turnaround for the 26-year-old Woll, who gave up five goals on 36 shots faced in Game 3.

In seven appearances so far in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Stolarz has gone 4-2 with a 2.19 goals against average to go along with a .901 save percentage.