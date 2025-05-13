ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The home team has dominated the series as the Florida Panthers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5 prediction and pick.

The first two games of the series both went to the home Maple Leafs, winning game one 5-4 and then game two 4-3. They had a two-goal lead in game three, but would need a late Morgan Rielly goal to force overtime. Still, Brad Marchand would score the overtime winner as the Panthers took game three 5-4. In game four, Carter Verhaeghe scored on the power play to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first period. After a scoreless second period, Sam Bennett would score in the third to make it 2-0. Sergei Bobrovsky would stop all 23 shots he faced as the Panthers won 2-0 to even the series.

Here are the Panthers-Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5 Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -144

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Panthers is led by Sam Reinhart, who led the team in goals and points in the regular season. He finished the regular season with 39 goals and 42 assists, good for 81 total points. Reinhart has three goals and five assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov, who was second on the team in points. He finished the regular season with 20 goals and 51 assists, good for 71 total points. Barkov has three goals and five assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is home to Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett was fifth on the team in points with 25 goals and 26 assists. Bennett has five goals and three assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Tkachuk played just 52 in the regular season, but scored 22 times and had 35 assists, placing him third on the team in points despite missing 30 games. Tkachuk has three goals and five assists in the playoffs. Carter Verhaeghe rounds out the line. Verhaeghe was fourth on the team in points, finishing the season with 20 goals and 33 assists. Verhaghe has four goals and four assists in the playoffs. Finally, Brad Marchand has been solid in the playoffs, coming in with two goals and six assists, playing on the third line.

It will be Sergei Bobrovsky in goal for the Panthers in this one. He was 33-19-2 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Bobrovsky has a .888 save percentage with a 2.62 goals-against average in the playoffs.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews leads the top line for the Maple Leafs. Marner led the team in points in the regular season, having 27 goals and 75 assists. Marner has two goals and ten assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Matthews was third on the team in points with 33 goals and 45 assists. Matthews has two goals and eight assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies, who had 29 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Knies has recorded five goals and two assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by William Nylander. Nylander was second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He had 45 goals with 39 assists in the regular season. Nylander has six goals and nine assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by John Tavares, who finished the regular season with 38 goals and 36 assists. Tavares has five goals and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Morgan Rielly was solid from the blue line, finishing the year with seven goals and 34 assists. Rielly has scored four goals while adding three assists in the playoffs.

With Anthony Stolarz most likely out for this game, it will be Joseph Woll in the net for this one. He is 2-2 with a 3.51 goals against average and a .893 save percentage in the playoffs.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup playoff game. One reason is that Joseph Woll is in the net for the Maple Leafs. He has just one game above .900 in save percentage, and that in in game four when he took the loss. Still, while Sergei Bobrovsky had a great game four, he has not been great in the series. He has a save percentage below .880 while allowing four or more goals in the other three games of the series. This should return to a high-scoring game in this one, so take the over.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-130)