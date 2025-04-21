The Toronto Maple Leafs faced the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs have had issues in the postseason in recent years. But those issues were not present on Sunday. Toronto claimed an emphatic 6-2 win on home ice at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Star forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares each scored a goal in this game. Marner also added two assists in the victory over the Senators. What was truly impressive, though, was not a single player. Rather, it was Toronto's power play unit.

The Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals in Game 1. This is a feat Toronto has not managed in a very long time. You have to go back to the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals for the last time they did this, according to Sportsnet Stats. The Maple Leafs lost that series to the Buffalo Sabres.

Leafs score 3 Power Play goals in a playoff game for the first time since Game 1 of the 1999 East Final vs the Sabres pic.twitter.com/9RG3qQh0e5 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Maple Leafs started the scoring in the first period. Oliver Ekman-Larsson provided the first goal for the home team. Later, Marner converted to make it a 2-0 game. The Senators did score before the first intermission, as Drake Batherson found the back of the net.

It was all Toronto in the second period, however. The Maple Leafs received goals from Tavares and fellow star William Nylander. This gave the hosting Leafs a 4-1 lead to work with heading into the third period.

Ottawa showed a bit of life in the third period. Ridly Grieg scored his first career playoff goal to make it 4-2. However, it was too little, too late. Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies scored later in the third to cement the Game 1 victory.

The Maple Leafs and Senators resume their series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night.