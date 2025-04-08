Only one day has passed since Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin broke the goals record against the New York Islanders. Ovechkin scored goal No. 895 on Sunday afternoon to place himself above Wayne Gretzky on the goals leaderboard. However, discussion has already turned to who could topple the Washington captain. One name has popped up rather regularly: Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.

Matthews makes sense as a candidate to break the record. The Maple Leafs star has flirted with the 70-goal mark in multiple seasons. In fact, he scored 69 goals just last season. Matthews has struggled with injuries this season, but he has scored 30 goals in 61 games.

Matthews could break the record if he maintains his current pace. If he does, the Maple Leafs captain will score his 895th goal sometime during the 2034-35 campaign, according to the NHL on social media. Of course, the record is likely to be in the 900s by the time that season rolls around.

The discussion is certainly fun to have. However, Matthews himself is not ready to have it. The Maple Leafs captain believes he is nowhere close to being a factor in this discussion at this time.

“That's such a long way to go. I don't think I should even be in that conversation,” Matthews told reporters on Monday, via Sportsnet. “This guy just broke the record. I'm so far away from that, and I think it shouldn't really be a focus on myself.”

At this time, Matthews is focusing on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs have clinched their spot in the postseason for a ninth consecutive year. Toronto currently has a two-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the race for the Atlantic Division crown, as well. Matthews certainly won't break the goals record anytime soon. However, the Maple Leafs captain is looking to bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto for the first time since 1967.