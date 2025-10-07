The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing to open the season on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens. The team will still be without Joseph Woll, who is taking a personal leave of absence. Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving addressed the situation on Tuesday.

“No updates there. We think things are progressing well, but I can't give you a time frame right now. He's doing well. He’s doing really well,” said Treliving to the media on Tuesday, according to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun. While no information has been given about the nature of the absence, it is a solid sign that there is communication between Woll and the team, and things are progressing.

This update comes just a day after the Maple Leafs claimed goaltender Cayden Primeau off waivers. Anthony Stolarz will serve as the primary goaltender for the team and is expected to get the start on Wednesday night.

The Maple Leafs make other roster moves

Article Continues Below

“He’s not on the roster & we'll see what happens tomorrow. Easton has had a really good camp. He's right there ready to play for us. We want to manage it appropriately. If he's going to be playing with us here, great, but if not, I want him playing,” Treliving said of 2023 first-round pick Easton Cowan.

Cowan spent last season with the London Knights of the OHL, and now looks like he will begin the season with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. This seems to be a move aimed at getting him playing time to be ready for NHL minutes. He could be called up soon, though. Jacob Quillan is currently on the roster, but the formerly undrafted forward has played just one game in the NHL, coming last season.

Meanwhile, one of the newest members of the team, Primeau, was named to the initial roster. This move sends Dennis Hildeby back to the AHL roster, where he spent time in 2024-25.

“He knows what I expect out of him and I know what I'm getting out of him. He's a heavy, heavy hitter. He hits people hard. He's strong on the forecheck, he has no fear in him,” commented head coach Craig Berube on Sammy Blais. Blais also made the roster after being claimed off waivers. He comes in having played for Berube in the past in St. Louis.