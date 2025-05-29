The Toronto Maple Leafs lost in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Florida Panthers. It ushers in an offseason full of change, which has already started. Brendan Shanahan is out as the President of Hockey Operations, and no one will replace him. That puts the spotlight on Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, who points to major changes coming this offseason. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported from his press conference on Thursday.

“There’s some DNA that needs to change in our team,” Treliving said, per LeBrun.

The Maple Leafs have made the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons but have only won two series. They beat the Lightning in the first round of 2023, but fell to the Panthers. After beating the Senators in the first round this season, they lost to Florida again. When the final horn sounded in Game 7 this year, it ended an era for the Maple Leafs.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares are hitting unrestricted free agency on July 1. Treliving said Thursday that no decisions have been made on either player. While that does not rule out either of them returning, the team would still look different if they did. Marner will ask for an exorbitant raise after his first 100-point season, which may cost them depth pieces.

The Maple Leafs have needed a refresh for a while, but their talent was hard to part with. Now, Marner could make that decision for them by leaving in free agency. Teams will be interested in his offensive talent and ignore the playoff games where he disappeared. Some teams that have shown interest, like Anaheim or Chicago, would be happy just getting to the postseason.

The Maple Leafs will look very different when they take the ice for the 2025-26 season, and it likely won't include either hometown kid.