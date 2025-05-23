The Toronto Maple leafs are starting what could be a summer of significant change after moving on from one of the organization's most influential figures in the last decade. They chose not to renew the contract of Brendan Shanahan, who served as the team's president and alternate governor since 2014. This decision could have major implications on the Original Six member, but it can also affect life for the other major sports franchise that competes in Scotiabank Arena.

“With Brendan Shanahan out, I wonder if Raptors will now be allowed to put up pictures of their greatest players/championship run in bowels of arena now,” the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat posted on X. “Shanahan had been adamant only Maple Leafs photos could hang on the walls near dressing rooms, media area, lounge, per sources.”

If that is indeed accurate, then the city will only spew more criticism in Shanahan's direction. Even if the NHL Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup champion is not responsible for sparse Raptors representation, the idea of obscuring the very team the arena was built for is unbelievably audacious. Furthermore, if not for the NBA squad's 2019 championship run, residents would have had little to celebrate over the last few decades.

Unfortunately, though, the Raptors are ultimately at the mercy of their owner, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. Given Canada's inextricable relationship with hockey, it makes sense for the aforementioned walls to contain a Leafs slant, but there has to be a line. Again, if true, this revelation will pile onto the avalanche of bad optics that has engulfed this franchise.

Maple Leafs cannot get that signature win

Shanahan deserves credit for helping the team get back on its feet after Toronto made the postseason just one time in the previous 11 years before his arrival. But stagnancy defined the executive's reign. Despite becoming a regular participant in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Maple Leafs advanced to the second round only twice during Shanahan's tenure. Their most recent exit is especially agonizing because they duped many fans into believing that a true breakthrough had been reached under head coach Craig Berube.

Toronto squandered a 2-0 series lead versus the defending champion Florida Panthers and were obliterated on their home ice in Game 7, losing 6-1. Mitch Marner and John Tavares — formed the Core Four with Auston Matthews and William Nylander — are both free agents this offseason. This team could look quite different, even though Brad Treliving is retaining his post. Perhaps the same can be said for the inside of Scotiabank Arena.

While the Leafs enter a period of uncertainty, the Raptors continue a rebuild centered around 23-year-old wing Scottie Barnes. A little nostalgia can only help brighten the latter's locker room and serve as a reminder of what the young group is striving toward.

Both franchises are eager to recreate the glory days, but more patience may be required from Toronto.