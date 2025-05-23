While the Toronto Maple Leafs made headlines by parting ways with longtime president Brendan Shanahan, the organization has made one thing clear: general manager Brad Treliving isn’t going anywhere.

Despite the high-profile front office shakeup and yet another playoff disappointment, sources confirm that Treliving’s job is secure as the Leafs gear up for a critical offseason. The decision to retain the 55-year-old executive signals a vote of confidence from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and a commitment to the current roster-building direction.

Treliving, who took over GM duties in May 2023, has overseen the team for just two seasons. In that time, he’s prioritized defensive depth, veteran leadership, and preserving Toronto’s core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. His efforts culminated in the Leafs winning the Atlantic Division in 2024–25 with a 52–26–4 record, their best finish in recent memory.

Under Treliving’s watch, the Leafs also made it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for just the second time in nearly two decades, defeating the Ottawa Senators in six games. While the second-round collapse against the Florida Panthers, losing four of the final five games and getting crushed 6–1 in Game 7, reopened familiar wounds, it wasn’t enough to shake Treliving’s standing with the board.

That’s notable in a city known for its impatience with mediocrity. The Leafs haven’t hoisted the Stanley Cup since 1967, and postseason exits have long been met with sweeping changes. But this time, the Leafs are choosing continuity over chaos.

What’s more telling is that Toronto has no immediate plans to replace Shanahan as president. Treliving will not be given the title or expanded responsibilities, but for now, he is clearly the franchise’s decision-maker.

With key contract decisions looming and questions swirling around the futures of core players, this summer will test Treliving’s vision like never before. Can he build a contender that performs when it matters most?

While Shanahan’s departure marks the end of an era, Brad Treliving’s survival suggests the Leafs still believe in his blueprint. For better or worse, Toronto is rolling with its GM—and giving him the keys to rewrite the franchise’s next chapter.