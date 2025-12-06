The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked as potentially interested in Detroit Tigers ace and back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal since the offseason really began, but as of now, a deal doesn’t appear likely. Still, if the Dodgers want to make a serious push, they could try to tempt the Tigers with a blockbuster package. The speculation comes as Detroit’s rotation gears up for another playoff run and extension talks with Skubal remain unresolved, with the ace under team control through the 2026 season.

Detroit has shown no willingness to move Skubal despite speculation from rival executives. The left-hander is considered one of the most dominant pitchers in the game after back-to-back Cy Young campaigns, including a 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, and an American League–leading 0.89 WHIP in 2025. His changeup, now his most-used pitch, produced one of the highest whiff rates in MLB, and his improved fastball velocity has solidified his status as a true ace.

Still, the uncertainty surrounding his contract fuels trade rumors around Skubal. His agent, Scott Boras, is expected to seek a record-setting deal exceeding Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million contract, a figure Detroit has been reluctant to match. With two years of control remaining and no progress toward an extension, the Tigers face a dilemma that has left the league watching closely.

The MLB offseason trade landscape tends to favor bold franchises, and few are better positioned than the Dodgers to make a serious offer. A potential “Godfather” proposal from Los Angeles would likely combine top prospects with MLB-ready talent, truly testing Detroit’s willingness to part with its ace. The centerpiece could be catcher Dalton Rushing, one of baseball’s premier hitting prospects, supported by right-handers Gavin Stone and River Ryan, infielder Joendry Vargas, and outfielder Jose Ramos.

Rushing fills the Tigers most glaring organizational need behind the plate, giving them a left-handed power bat and long-term stability. Stone and Ryan bring controllable starting pitching depth, while Vargas offers a high-upside infield prospect profile. Ramos, a near-MLB-ready outfielder, adds balance and power potential to the mix. Combined, the five-player proposal represents a rare alignment of need, timing, and value—a package that would make any team pause.

For the Dodgers, this type of trade would solidify a rotation headlined by Yamamoto and Skubal, creating a 1–2 punch unrivaled in baseball. It would also serve as a continuation of the front office’s long-standing strategy of pairing elite young talent with established stars. Los Angeles has the flexibility to absorb the risk while keeping its long-term competitiveness intact. With their deep farm system and sustained success, the Dodgers front office remains uniquely capable of pulling off moves that other contenders could only imagine.

Detroit, meanwhile, must weigh its short-term contention goals against long-term stability. The Tigers finished 87-75 last season and reached the postseason for the second consecutive year, ultimately falling in the 2025 AL Division Series to the Seattle Mariners in five games. That back-to-back taste of October baseball underscored both how far the team has come and how narrow the margin remains between promise and disappointment. Keeping Skubal helps maintain that momentum, but losing him for nothing in two years would be a major setback. If they cannot close the gap on an extension, the club could face a difficult decision that determines its trajectory for the next decade.

Even if the trade remains hypothetical, the discussion underscores how much value the reigning Cy Young winner holds on the open market. His dominance, durability, and control make him one of the most valuable assets in the league. A trade might seem remote, but history shows that elite pitchers can move unexpectedly once negotiations stall. As the MLB offseason trades unfold, the Dodgers’ interest keeps this storyline alive.

Ultimately, the argument isn’t just about probability—it’s about what the moment signifies. The Skubal trade rumors underscore both the Tigers’ internal crossroads and the Dodgers’ readiness to strike decisively. It’s a narrative of timing, leverage, and ambition— two franchises moving on divergent paths, one fighting to extend its competitive window, the other determined to seize the present. Should Detroit ever decide to listen, the Dodgers would be the team best equipped to make them reconsider.