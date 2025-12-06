One has to watch Jeremy Fears of No. 7 Michigan State and recognize that he thrives on the energy. On Saturday, he couldn't hold himself back before the hometown crowd against No. 4 Duke, per College Basketball Content.

With 4:30 left in the first half and Michigan State leading 26-23, Fears was at the foul line. In the process, he encouraged the fans to engage in a widespread chant of “f**k Cam Boozer”.

Jeremy Fears enticing the “F*ck Cam Boozer” chants 😭 pic.twitter.com/6qdOF2kF1r — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Boozer is currently the star player for Duke. Currently, Boozer is averaging 23.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Also, the Blue Devils entered the game against the Spartans at 9-0. Meanwhile, Michigan State comes in at 8-0.

Also, Fears is averaging 12.3 points and 9.4 assists per game. Fears is a sophomore guard hailing from Joliet, Illinois. Also, he made some recent NCAA history by becoming the first player since Doug Gottlieb to have nine or more assists in a 4-0 start.

As of 2025, Duke holds a 15-4 record against Michigan State. In 2019, the Spartans upset the Blue Devils 68-67 in the Elite Eight. During that game, Kenny Goins hit the game-winning three-pointer that sealed the deal. It also featured a clash between Zion Williamson and Xavier Tillman.

Cam Boozer becomes the latest Duke villain courtesy of Michigan State

In the decades since Duke rose to prominence, it has been labeled the program everyone loves to hate outside of Durham, North Carolina. As a result, the star Blue Devil has had to bear the brunt of venom.

Among the most notable examples were Christian Leattner and JJ Reddick. So it seems as though the Spartans have assigned Boozer as the latest villian to come out of Duke with the loud chant.

Given that both teams are undefeated and are in the top ten, the emotions are bound to run high.

Next Saturday, the Spartans will take on Penn State.