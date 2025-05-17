The Toronto Maple Leafs seemed all but dead after an embarrassing 6-1 loss in Game 5 at home to the Florida Panthers. That was the Leafs' third consecutive loss in the series and also ceded home-ice advantage to the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Game 5 was the first home game that either team had dropped in the series, and after two consecutive blowout wins for the Panthers Game 6 back in Florida felt like a formality. However, Joseph Woll and the Maple Leafs had other ideas. The 26-year-old netminder shut the Panthers out on 22 shots in a 2-0 Toronto victory to force a Game 7.

Woll joined Maple Leafs lore with this stellar performance on the road in front of a hostile crowd. He became the first Toronto goaltender to pitch a shutout in an elimination game since Curtis Joseph in the conference finals all the way back in 2002, according to NHL PR.

After the game, Woll credited the team effort for the clutch victory.

“We came out and played our best game of the series.” 👏 Joseph Woll speaks with @sportsnetkyle on how the Maple Leafs handled the loss in Game 5 and pushed the series to Game 7. pic.twitter.com/Sg9gO7QKKu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The biggest thing I'm feeling right now is a lot of confidence in our group,” Woll said. “Backs against the wall, we came out and played our best game of the series. Played structured, prioritized defense and stuck to our game plan.”

The job isn't done yet for the Maple Leafs, who still have to win a Game 7 at home in front of the same fans who were throwing their Maple Leafs jerseys back on the ice at them just a few days ago. There will be a ton of pressure on Toronto to finally get over the hump and into the conference finals, especially against a Panthers team that has played in a ton of big games together in the last few years.

In order to get the victory, the Leafs will need another strong game from Woll against a Panthers team that is surely going to be hungry coming off of a loss in a home closeout game. They will also need contributions from Auston Matthews, who finally got on the board with his first goal of the series in Game 6.