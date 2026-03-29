With the Buffalo Bills adding key players in the 2026 free agency period in the offseason, there's no denying that the team will continue to fall on the back of quarterback Josh Allen's success. As the Bills prepare to add more in the 2026 NFL Draft, the focus is on building around Allen, as head coach Joe Brady gives a much-needed update regarding the foot surgery he had.

Allen had been battling through injuries last season, with one being a broken bone in his right foot that he played through in the final stretch of the season until Buffalo was eliminated by the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs. Having required surgery for it after the season, it won't hamper his status for the team's offseason program, with Brady saying, “He's good to go.”

“The thing about Josh Allen, he got surgery after the season, but he's playing as if you think there's nothing wrong with him,” Brady said to Tom Pelissero. “The guy could barely walk, and then he's playing games, and it's not impacting [his play]. He's built different. And let's hope it continues that way, but he'll be good to go in the offseason. I talk with him regularly. He's just excited to get going with guys like DJ Moore, kind of figure out what it's going to look like, just this new kind of era.”

Bills' Joe Brady on adding DJ Moore to help Josh Allen

One of the major pieces that the Bills added was getting star wide receiver DJ Moore, a player Brady knows well from his days with the Carolina Panthers, when both were on the team.

“I know the person, the player, the skill set,” Brady said about Moore. “I know we had a really good offense last year. Adding DJ to it should only make Josh's life a lot easier and make Khalil Shakir's life a lot easier. He's dynamic, and he's going to make our team a lot better.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how the on-the-field relationship will look between Allen and Moore.