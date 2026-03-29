The Houston Astros have a lot to look forward to this season, and some of those things are starting just three games into the year. Tatsuya Imai is set to make his Major League debut in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, and many can't wait to see him start on the mound.

Before the game, manager Joe Espada was asked what he was hoping to see from Imai in his debut.

“For him to just go out there and compete,” Espada said. “The excitement in the ballpark, I feel it. We need a good start from him. He's prepared; he's excited. He can allow us to split the series and get ready for the Red Sox.

“I'm really looking forward to this guy getting on the mound, competing, showcasing his stuff. He really wanted to be a part of this organization. We should be excited and embrace this moment today.”

Astros manager Joe Espada on the anticipation of Tatsuya Imai’s first Major League start. pic.twitter.com/Lz2bsUO5Cz — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 29, 2026

Imai already knows that the anticipation is high, and it seems like he's ready for the moment.

“There’s going to be a lot of fans [in the stands] and [facing] Major League hitters for the first time,” Imai said via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “There’s definitely going to be some nervousness, but it’s up to me to use it as a positive, or as an enemy to myself. I just feel like if I can produce the way I did in Japan, it would be fine.”

If Imai is able to come out and have a fast start, that should take away that nervousness and help him play his game to the best of his ability. It will also go a long way toward building his confidence for the rest of the season, and the team believes that he will be a key part of their success.