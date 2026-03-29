After missing out on the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs knew they needed to add a spark to the offense. Which is why the franchise signed Kenneth Walker to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is well aware of what quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack can do. But now, he'll have a premier running back to work with as well, via Judy Battista of NFL.com.

“He's a good football player, and it won't change. He's not gonna change coming to us,” Reid said of Walker. “He's still going to be a good football player. As long as he stays healthy and moves forward, good things can happen for you. We know that the run game's important and we've got good offensive linemen in front of him, so that will be a plus for him. It should be a plus for our football team.”

During the 2025 season, Kansas City's leading rusher was Kareem Hunt with 611 yards. Players like Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have failed to secure the long-term role. The Chiefs' last 1,000-yard rusher was actually Hunt back in 2017, when he gained 1,327 yards.

By signing Walker, the Chiefs decided they no longer want to be in running back purgatory. They want a rusher they can trust, and one that can lead their offense. Coming off of a Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City believes Walker is the right man for the job. Coach Reid is now figuring out how to perfectly infuse him into the offense.