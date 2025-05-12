The Florida Panthers pounced on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4, knotting the Eastern Conference Semi Final at two games apiece thanks to their pair of victories at Amerant Bank Arena.

Sunday night's 2-0 shutout victory put the finishing touches on Florida's second consecutive victory, meaning that it is now a best-of-three. The series has been marked by an uptick in physical play, and both teams have been victimized by questionable hits.

After the NHL slapped Maple Leafs forward Max Domi with a fine for his late-game hit on Panthers team captain Aleksander Barkov, Toronto head coach Craig Berube was asked what he thought of the incident and responded that he believed the hit Florida's Dmitry Kulikov landed on Mitch Marner was more egregious, via TSN.

“The Kulikov hit on Marner was ten times worse,” he said on Monday morning.

Berube then was asked about the increased level of physicality, and answered that his team was prepared for it and that the extra day of rest before Game 5 will be beneficial.

“It's normal, we expected it and I think we're fine with it,” he said. “We're handling it , we're physical. I thought we were the more physical team last time. I think the group understands it's going to be a tough series, we knew that going in, it was going to be a long series.”

Domi was assessed a fine of $5,000, the maximum allowed under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, for his hit from behind on Barkov at the buzzer.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube believes the extra day will benefit Toronto

Berube, who was hired by the Maple Leafs last offseason to bring a new level of accountability to the franchise that had been previously absent, has been through the rigors of playoff hockey as head coach of both the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues. He led the Blues to their first and only Stanley Cup win to date in 2019, and is now trying to do the same with Toronto.

After the disappointing setback in Game 4 to knot the series, Berube said he thinks that the extra day between games will ultimately be beneficial for Toronto.

“We lost two at home here, but we lost two against Ottawa in a row and came out in Game 5 and got it done,” he said. “Just need to reset and we'll be fine. Get some rest, I think the two days is really good for our team. It takes a lot of energy in the playoffs, and a lot of guys play heavy minutes. We'll be ready for Game 5.”

Game 5 between the Panthers and Maple Leafs is scheduled for Wednesday night starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.