The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 4 to the Florida Panthers on Sunday by a score of 2-0, which now puts the series at 2-2. Tempers flared at the end of the contest, with Max Domi shoving Aleksander Barkov into the boards.

That hit caused controversy and NHL Player Safety has punished Domi, fining him $5,000. Here's a look at the play:

Domi with a MASSIVE hit on Barkov from behind and then all H-E-double hockey sticks broke loose at the buzzer 😳 pic.twitter.com/IHMYZdNEMv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chaos followed, with fists flying between the Maple Leafs and Panthers. Some believed Domi may get a suspension, but that's not going to happen. Matthew Tkachuk was mouthing off the Toronto bench after the Barkov hit and said he's going after William Nylander in Game 5:

Matthew Tkachuk was telling Willy Nylander that he was going after him next game because of the Domi hit on Barkov 😳 pic.twitter.com/dF0bYkJRxH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

This has been a physical series between two teams who do not like each other, and we can expect more of the same as this Eastern Conference semifinal continues. The Cats have overcome a 0-2 hole with back-to-back wins on home ice and will head on the road for Game 5.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have some work to do. They also blew a series lead in the first round against the Ottawa Senators and need to respond here. Not losing Domi to a suspension is ideal because he is a key piece, especially as an enforcer.

“Obviously he is trying to take a run at Barkov,’’ said Sam Bennett.

“The boys did a good job of jumping in there and sticking up for Barkov. It’s been a physical series, so I expect more of that.’’

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice didn't like the hit:

“I think the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point of the game,’’ Maurice said. “That’s their job.’’

Domi was handed a five-minute major for boarding Barkov, while Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand got 10 minutes for misconduct.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena. It should be another highly entertaining contest.