The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 4 to the Florida Panthers on Sunday by a score of 2-0, which now puts the series at 2-2. Tempers flared at the end of the contest, with Max Domi shoving Aleksander Barkov into the boards.

That hit caused controversy and NHL Player Safety has punished Domi, fining him $5,000. Here's a look at the play:

Chaos followed, with fists flying between the Maple Leafs and Panthers. Some believed Domi may get a suspension, but that's not going to happen. Matthew Tkachuk was mouthing off the Toronto bench after the Barkov hit and said he's going after William Nylander in Game 5:

This has been a physical series between two teams who do not like each other, and we can expect more of the same as this Eastern Conference semifinal continues. The Cats have overcome a 0-2 hole with back-to-back wins on home ice and will head on the road for Game 5.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have some work to do. They also blew a series lead in the first round against the Ottawa Senators and need to respond here. Not losing Domi to a suspension is ideal because he is a key piece, especially as an enforcer.

Related Toronto Maple Leafs NewsArticle continues below
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skate to control the puck during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Leafs’ William Nylander responds to Matthew Tkachuk’s stern warning
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during a post game press conference following game one in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.
Craig Berube sends urgent message to Maple Leafs to avoid collapse vs. Panthers
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs center Max Domi (11) during the third period in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Will Maple Leafs’ Max Domi be suspended for controversial Game 4 hit?

“Obviously he is trying to take a run at Barkov,’’ said Sam Bennett.

“The boys did a good job of jumping in there and sticking up for Barkov. It’s been a physical series, so I expect more of that.’’

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice didn't like the hit:

“I think the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point of the game,’’ Maurice said. “That’s their job.’’

Domi was handed a five-minute major for boarding Barkov, while Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand got 10 minutes for misconduct.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena. It should be another highly entertaining contest.