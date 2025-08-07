The San Francisco 49ers have had a slight injury concern as of late with superstar pass rusher Nick Bosa missing the last few practices with soreness. The injury may have especially ruffled some 49ers fans' feathers considering that the team's season in 2024 essentially ended before it ever had a chance to begin in large part due to injuries.

However, on Thursday, the 49ers got a positive update on the injury front regarding Bosa.

“As expected, #49ers DE Nick Bosa back at practice after missing past three practices with some soreness,” reported San Francisco reporter Nick Wagoner of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

However, it wasn't all good news for San Francisco at training camp Thursday.

“#49ers rookie DL Mykel Williams shaken up during team drills, limped off favoring his left knee/leg,” reported Wagoner.

Mykel Williams was drafted out of Georgia this past April and was widely expected to be a “plug and play” kind of prospect who could contribute to winning right away and provide some depth for an aging 49ers defensive front.

Article Continues Below

Fans will certainly be hoping that the injury is not anything serious, as the team was likely hoping to give Williams some reps during their upcoming preseason slate.

Still, the defense rises and falls with the play of Bosa, who has established himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers over the last several years and is still just 27 years of age, theoretically in the heart of his prime.

It would certainly be understandable for the 49ers to be extra cautious with Bosa and some of their other key defensive players considering how their 2024 campaign was largely derailed by injuries, with the team missing the playoffs altogether a year after making it to the Super Bowl, and nearly winning it.

In any case, the 49ers' 2025 season is slated to get underway on September 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.