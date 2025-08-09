Tennessee State University has found its new president in a familiar face. Current interim president Dwayne Tucker has been officially announced as president of the institution, per a release by the university.

“I thank the Board of Trustees, students, faculty, staff, and our alumni for their support as we continue this journey,” Tucker said. “My focus remains on putting TSU on a path to sustainability. With the help of our State legislators, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the Tennessee Board of Regents, and other supporters, we will extend the legacy of TSU,” Tucker said in the statement.

Tucker was brought on as Tennessee State's interim president in December 2024. His appointment came after the sudden resignation of former interim president Dr. Ronald Johnson. An alumnus of the alma mater, he was appointed by the board to lead the institution after a special meeting on December 13th, 2024. This time around, he was officially confirmed as the full-time university president after a special Board of Trustees meeting on August 5th.

Tennessee State University board chair Dakasha Winton spoke about Tucker's official appointment, saying, “On behalf of the TSU Board of Trustees, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dwayne Tucker as the new President of TSU. His leadership through continued uncertainty and turbulent times with dignity, grace under fire, and a strong resolve to put students first made him the obvious choice.”

Tucker brings a wealth of experience to his role as university president. Before he was appointed as interim president last December, he served as the CEO of LEAD Public Schools, overseeing six public charter schools in Metro Nashville. His career spans multiple industries, including financial services and transportation, where he held key leadership positions such as CEO, chief administrative officer, and chief human resource officer at First Data and Northwest Airlines.