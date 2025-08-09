Chris Jent is returning to the New York Knicks as an associate head coach under Mike Brown. Jent, who works with the Charlotte Hornets, is now working on a deal with New York alongside his agent, Tyler Glass of CSE Talent. This also serves as a homecoming for Jent, who played for the Knicks in the 1996-97 season.

The Knicks have done their due diligence in searching for high-level assistants for Brown's first year. Multiple candidates, including Pablo Prigioni, Jay Triano, James Borrego, and Mike Weinar, rejected offers to join the staff. Chris Jent was the main candidate for the offensive coordinator, and he is the most significant addition to Brown's support group.

Jent's coaching career spans 18 seasons across seven NBA teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Hornets. His head coaching experience includes one season leading the Bakersfield Jam in the NBA D-League during 2015-16, nearly a decade after being interim head coach for the Orlando Magic for 18 games following Johnny Davis' midseason departure. Last month, Jent led the Hornets' Summer League team to a championship in Las Vegas.

The 55-year-old coach has a history with Brown, having been on his staff during the 2009-10 season in Cleveland. That tenure also included a trip to the 2007 NBA Finals, where Jent worked as LeBron James' personal shooting coach. His offensive expertise could be crucial for a Knicks roster led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, which faced criticism last season for its on-court chemistry.

In addition to Jent, Brown's first Knicks coaching staff will combine new hires with holdovers from the Tom Thibodeau era. Brendan O'Connor, a longtime assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, will oversee the defense. With Jent running the offense, the Knicks aim to have a balanced, experienced coaching group ready to tackle a season with high expectations.