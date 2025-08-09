Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is hopeful for Darren Waller's return to the field after coming out of retirement.

Waller initially stepped away from the NFL in 2023 when he represented the New York Giants. This came after he spent nine seasons with three teams since his professional career kicked off in 2015.

However, he changed course as the Dolphins acquired him from the Giants in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. He provides depth to the tight end room with his experience, which might garner him some playing time in the 2025 regular season.

Waller has some things to fulfill before actually playing in a game for Miami. He is on the PUP list as it indicates he hasn't returned to form to practice with the team yet, which McDaniel was more than willing to give an update during Friday's press conference.

“To make sure he's on top of all the nuances of the position. So when he gets on the field, all things that we can control from an assignment standpoint, he's accepted that challenge. I think his teammates have seen that he's really on his stuff. I think he's low key, a super cerebral player that likes to show off his mental capabilities, or at least he has since he's been here,” McDaniel said.

“So he's on it, and he hasn't been shy of letting his teammates know how honored he is. Specifically, when they make a mistake. So we're doing all the little things. I think he's in a good spot, and we're excited to see him once he gets on the field.”



What's next for Mike McDaniel, Dolphins

It's a positive update for Mike McDaniel to have, knowing how impactful Darren Waller might be for the Dolphins.

Waller's last season saw him take part in 12 games for the Giants. He made 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown, missing five games due to a hamstring injury.

Waller hasn't returned to the Pro Bowl since 2020 when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders. He made a career-high 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. While he may be past the peak of his powers, he has plenty of experience at age 32, which could benefit Miami's offense.

The Dolphins will hope to return to postseason action after missing the playoffs last year. They finished with an 8-9 record, something they will look to improve on in the 2025 campaign.