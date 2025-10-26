The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently the second sports team in Canada's largest city. That's a position they are not used to since Leafs followers follow their sport and team as if it's their devout religion. But with the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Maple Leafs are competing outside of the spotlight. That situation is not bothering veteran John Tavares. The Maple Leafs center scored in overtime Saturday to earn a 4-3 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres.

The goal was the 499th of Tavares' career. He added an assist to his game-winner and he is off to a wonderful start this season. The veteran center has scored 5 goals and 7 assists this season for 12 points, and he is second on the team in scoring to William Nylander.

The win allowed the Maple Leafs to move into a tie for 4th place in the Atlantic Division with the Sabres. Both teams have 4-4-1 records through their first nine games of the season.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube was thrilled to see Taveras come up with the winning goal. He has been consistent and dependable, and the Leafs coach was happy to see Taveras nearly reach a key milestone on the decisive play.

“You don't really need to coach him. He’s so professional and dedicated,” Berube said.

Maple Leafs depending on strength up the middle

The Maple Leafs have been an excellent regular-season team, but they have struggled badly in the postseason. They have not gotten past the second round of the playoffs in recent years. Berube is trying to put together a tougher team that can compete in low-scoring, defensive games.

Berube is depending Auston Matthews and Tavares to give the team strength up the middle. Few teams in the league have the strength at center on their first and second lines that the Maple Leafs employ.

The key to their success over the long haul is their defense. They need goaltenders Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll to demonstrate their dependability on an every-game basis.