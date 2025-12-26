The Arizona Cardinals' defense will be considerably shorthanded against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. Already playing without Walter Nolen III and Mack Wilson, the Cardinals are now preparing to be without star safety Budda Baker.

Baker had been considered doubtful for the game after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was officially ruled out on Friday by head coach Jonathan Gannon, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Gannon also confirmed that left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and nickelback Kei'Trel Clark will also be out for Week 17. Several other players — including Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Sweat, Evan Brown and others — are also considered questionable for the game, but Gannon only had updates for the trio of players he ruled out.

Baker will miss his first game of the year with a concussion and thumb injury. After playing all 17 games of the 2024 season, he is missing his first contest since early in the 2023 campaign.

The ninth-year safety hits the sidelines with 111 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and five pass breakups on the year. Although he has one more opportunity to return in 2025 in Week 18, he has already secured his third 100-tackle campaign in the last four years.

Baker's absence will lead to rookie Kitan Crawford's second start of the year. Crawford started Arizona's Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams and logged one tackle in 29 defensive snaps.

So far, the Cardinals have only ruled out Baker from their defensive secondary, but they are in danger of missing the entire unit. Cornerbacks Will Johnson and Max Melton are also questionable after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, as is safety Jalen Thompson.