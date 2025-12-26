Call of Duty Black Ops 7 enables players to prestige while receiving rewards along the way. However, not everyone knows the full list of Prestige or Prestige Mastery Rewards. Therefore, we created a list of all Prestige Awards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Prestige Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Firstly, make sure to check out our guide on how to Prestige in Black Ops 7. Overall, the process is quite simple and similar to previous installments. However, make sure to check you've reached the proper level requirement to earn the following rewards.

Every Prestige 1 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Echo Veil (Mason Operator Skin)
1Permanent Unlock
10Static Prison (Loading Screen)
20Mind Breach (Large Decal)
30Always Watching (Emblem)
40Brain Rot (Weapon Charm)
50Cipher Wrap (MXR-17 Blueprint)

All Prestige 2 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Armor Breaker (Loading Screen)
20Shark Charge (Large Decal)
30 Fireproof (Emblem)
40Hot Toss (Weapon Charm)
50Core Burn (Echo 12 Blueprint)

All Prestige 3 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Crimson Shelter (Loading Screen)
20Last Touch (Large Decal)
30Heartline (Emblem)
40Zap Unit (Weapon Charm)
50Lifebringer (Wei Lin Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 4 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Silent Canopy (Loading Screen)
20Fangstrike (Large Decal)
30Dark Watcher (Emblem)
40Venom Crown (Weapon Charm)
50Mudline (M8A1 Blueprint)

All Prestige 5 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Aether Depths (Loading Screen)
20Rotjaw (Large Decal)
30Neon Death (Emblem)
40Aether Relic (Weapon Charm)
50Ravager's Rise (Dempsey Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 6 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Strike Vector (Loading Screen)
20Death Above (Large Decal)
30Ba-Da-Boom (Emblem)
40Skewer Fall (Weapon Charm)
50Thunder Coil (MPC-25 Blueprint)

All Prestige 7 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Silent Entry (Loading Screen)
20Silent Cut (Large Decal)
30Night Slash (Emblem)
40Strike Claw (Weapon Charm)
50The Unseen (Vermaak Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 8 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Death Protocol (Loading Screen)
20Quad Blade (Large Decal)
30Dawg Walk (Emblem)
40HKD Prowl (Weapon Charm)
50Command Link (Razor 9mm Blueprint)

All Prestige 9 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Pathogen Lab (Loading Screen)
20Infection (Large Decal)
30Toxic Cycle (Emblem)
40Blood Hazard (Weapon Charm)
50Patient Zero (Falkner Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 10 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARD
1Permanent Unlock
10Final Watch (Loading Screen)
20Underworld Howl (Large Decal)
30Death's Touch (Emblem)
40Deathglass (Weapon Charm)
50Reaper's Mark (Peacekeeper Mk1 Blueprint)

Overall, that includes all Prestige Rewards for all 10 ranks. But what happens afterward?

Once you reach the final level of Prestige 10, you'll unlock Prestige Mastery, which adds another 1,000 levels for you to grind. While it might seem like a lot, you earn various rewards along the way.

All Prestige Mastery Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVELREWARDS
56Hellborne (Jurado Operator Skin), Prestige Master (Title), Orange (Level Color)
60Summoning Gate (Loading Screen)
65Death's Grin (Large Decal)
70Hell Flame (Emblem)
80DJ Inferno (Weapon Charm)
90Sigil Fire (AK-27 Blueprint)
100Prestige Master Icons, Title Challenges, Navy (Level Color)
125Forest (Level Color)
150Brick (Level Color)
175Gray (Level Color)
200Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Brown (Level Color)
225Red(Level Color)
250Green (Level Color)
275Ruby (Level Color)
300Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Windswept (Level Color)
325Blue (Level Color)
350Yellow (Level Color)
375Relaxed (Level Color)
400Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Teal (Level Color)
425Purple (Level Color)
450Fresh (Level Color)
475Pastel (Level Color)
500Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Hologram (Level Color)
525Slick (Level Color)
550Holly (Level Color)
575Natural (Level Color)
600Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Ocean (Level Color)
625Lime (Level Color)
650Synthwave (Level Color)
675Haze (Level Color)
700Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Fire & Ice (Level Color)
725Cyan (Level Color)
750Lemon & Lime (Level Color)
775Candy Cane (Level Color)
800Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Bumblebee (Level Color)
825Pink (Level Color)
850Mainframe (Level Color)
875Patriotic (Level Color)
900Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Inferno (Level Color)
925Banana (Level Color)
950Noir (Level Color)
975Rainbow (Level Color)
1000Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icon Set, Dark Matter (Level Color)

Overall, that includes all Mastery Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Once you reach Level 100 of the Mastery Track, you'll receive new title challenges for every 100 levels you gain. Completing these challenges unlocks more titles for your character.

We wish you the best of luck in your grind to level 1000! Furthermore, feel free to use our Double XP guide if you're looking to level up faster.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.