Call of Duty Black Ops 7 enables players to prestige while receiving rewards along the way. However, not everyone knows the full list of Prestige or Prestige Mastery Rewards. Therefore, we created a list of all Prestige Awards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Prestige Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Firstly, make sure to check out our guide on how to Prestige in Black Ops 7. Overall, the process is quite simple and similar to previous installments. However, make sure to check you've reached the proper level requirement to earn the following rewards.

Every Prestige 1 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Echo Veil (Mason Operator Skin) 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Static Prison (Loading Screen) 20 Mind Breach (Large Decal) 30 Always Watching (Emblem) 40 Brain Rot (Weapon Charm) 50 Cipher Wrap (MXR-17 Blueprint)

All Prestige 2 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Armor Breaker (Loading Screen) 20 Shark Charge (Large Decal) 30 Fireproof (Emblem) 40 Hot Toss (Weapon Charm) 50 Core Burn (Echo 12 Blueprint)

All Prestige 3 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Crimson Shelter (Loading Screen) 20 Last Touch (Large Decal) 30 Heartline (Emblem) 40 Zap Unit (Weapon Charm) 50 Lifebringer (Wei Lin Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 4 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Silent Canopy (Loading Screen) 20 Fangstrike (Large Decal) 30 Dark Watcher (Emblem) 40 Venom Crown (Weapon Charm) 50 Mudline (M8A1 Blueprint)

All Prestige 5 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Aether Depths (Loading Screen) 20 Rotjaw (Large Decal) 30 Neon Death (Emblem) 40 Aether Relic (Weapon Charm) 50 Ravager's Rise (Dempsey Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 6 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Strike Vector (Loading Screen) 20 Death Above (Large Decal) 30 Ba-Da-Boom (Emblem) 40 Skewer Fall (Weapon Charm) 50 Thunder Coil (MPC-25 Blueprint)

All Prestige 7 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Silent Entry (Loading Screen) 20 Silent Cut (Large Decal) 30 Night Slash (Emblem) 40 Strike Claw (Weapon Charm) 50 The Unseen (Vermaak Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 8 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Death Protocol (Loading Screen) 20 Quad Blade (Large Decal) 30 Dawg Walk (Emblem) 40 HKD Prowl (Weapon Charm) 50 Command Link (Razor 9mm Blueprint)

All Prestige 9 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Pathogen Lab (Loading Screen) 20 Infection (Large Decal) 30 Toxic Cycle (Emblem) 40 Blood Hazard (Weapon Charm) 50 Patient Zero (Falkner Operator Skin)

Every Prestige 10 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARD 1 Permanent Unlock 10 Final Watch (Loading Screen) 20 Underworld Howl (Large Decal) 30 Death's Touch (Emblem) 40 Deathglass (Weapon Charm) 50 Reaper's Mark (Peacekeeper Mk1 Blueprint)

Overall, that includes all Prestige Rewards for all 10 ranks. But what happens afterward?

Once you reach the final level of Prestige 10, you'll unlock Prestige Mastery, which adds another 1,000 levels for you to grind. While it might seem like a lot, you earn various rewards along the way.

All Prestige Mastery Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

LEVEL REWARDS 56 Hellborne (Jurado Operator Skin), Prestige Master (Title), Orange (Level Color) 60 Summoning Gate (Loading Screen) 65 Death's Grin (Large Decal) 70 Hell Flame (Emblem) 80 DJ Inferno (Weapon Charm) 90 Sigil Fire (AK-27 Blueprint) 100 Prestige Master Icons, Title Challenges, Navy (Level Color) 125 Forest (Level Color) 150 Brick (Level Color)

175 Gray (Level Color) 200 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Brown (Level Color) 225 Red(Level Color) 250 Green (Level Color) 275 Ruby (Level Color) 300 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Windswept (Level Color) 325 Blue (Level Color) 350 Yellow (Level Color) 375 Relaxed (Level Color) 400 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Teal (Level Color)

425 Purple (Level Color) 450 Fresh (Level Color) 475 Pastel (Level Color) 500 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Hologram (Level Color) 525 Slick (Level Color) 550 Holly (Level Color) 575 Natural (Level Color) 600 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Ocean (Level Color) 625 Lime (Level Color) 650 Synthwave (Level Color)

675 Haze (Level Color) 700 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Fire & Ice (Level Color) 725 Cyan (Level Color) 750 Lemon & Lime (Level Color) 775 Candy Cane (Level Color) 800 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Bumblebee (Level Color) 825 Pink (Level Color) 850 Mainframe (Level Color) 875 Patriotic (Level Color) 900 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Inferno (Level Color)

925 Banana (Level Color) 950 Noir (Level Color) 975 Rainbow (Level Color) 1000 Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icon Set, Dark Matter (Level Color)

Overall, that includes all Mastery Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Once you reach Level 100 of the Mastery Track, you'll receive new title challenges for every 100 levels you gain. Completing these challenges unlocks more titles for your character.

We wish you the best of luck in your grind to level 1000! Furthermore, feel free to use our Double XP guide if you're looking to level up faster.

