Call of Duty Black Ops 7 enables players to prestige while receiving rewards along the way. However, not everyone knows the full list of Prestige or Prestige Mastery Rewards. Therefore, we created a list of all Prestige Awards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
All Prestige Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
Firstly, make sure to check out our guide on how to Prestige in Black Ops 7. Overall, the process is quite simple and similar to previous installments. However, make sure to check you've reached the proper level requirement to earn the following rewards.
Every Prestige 1 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Echo Veil (Mason Operator Skin)
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Static Prison (Loading Screen)
|20
|Mind Breach (Large Decal)
|30
|Always Watching (Emblem)
|40
|Brain Rot (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Cipher Wrap (MXR-17 Blueprint)
All Prestige 2 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Armor Breaker (Loading Screen)
|20
|Shark Charge (Large Decal)
|30
|Fireproof (Emblem)
|40
|Hot Toss (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Core Burn (Echo 12 Blueprint)
All Prestige 3 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Crimson Shelter (Loading Screen)
|20
|Last Touch (Large Decal)
|30
|Heartline (Emblem)
|40
|Zap Unit (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Lifebringer (Wei Lin Operator Skin)
Every Prestige 4 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Silent Canopy (Loading Screen)
|20
|Fangstrike (Large Decal)
|30
|Dark Watcher (Emblem)
|40
|Venom Crown (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Mudline (M8A1 Blueprint)
All Prestige 5 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Aether Depths (Loading Screen)
|20
|Rotjaw (Large Decal)
|30
|Neon Death (Emblem)
|40
|Aether Relic (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Ravager's Rise (Dempsey Operator Skin)
Every Prestige 6 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Strike Vector (Loading Screen)
|20
|Death Above (Large Decal)
|30
|Ba-Da-Boom (Emblem)
|40
|Skewer Fall (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Thunder Coil (MPC-25 Blueprint)
All Prestige 7 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Silent Entry (Loading Screen)
|20
|Silent Cut (Large Decal)
|30
|Night Slash (Emblem)
|40
|Strike Claw (Weapon Charm)
|50
|The Unseen (Vermaak Operator Skin)
Every Prestige 8 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Death Protocol (Loading Screen)
|20
|Quad Blade (Large Decal)
|30
|Dawg Walk (Emblem)
|40
|HKD Prowl (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Command Link (Razor 9mm Blueprint)
All Prestige 9 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Pathogen Lab (Loading Screen)
|20
|Infection (Large Decal)
|30
|Toxic Cycle (Emblem)
|40
|Blood Hazard (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Patient Zero (Falkner Operator Skin)
Every Prestige 10 Reward in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|1
|Permanent Unlock
|10
|Final Watch (Loading Screen)
|20
|Underworld Howl (Large Decal)
|30
|Death's Touch (Emblem)
|40
|Deathglass (Weapon Charm)
|50
|Reaper's Mark (Peacekeeper Mk1 Blueprint)
Overall, that includes all Prestige Rewards for all 10 ranks. But what happens afterward?
Once you reach the final level of Prestige 10, you'll unlock Prestige Mastery, which adds another 1,000 levels for you to grind. While it might seem like a lot, you earn various rewards along the way.
All Prestige Mastery Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7
|LEVEL
|REWARDS
|56
|Hellborne (Jurado Operator Skin), Prestige Master (Title), Orange (Level Color)
|60
|Summoning Gate (Loading Screen)
|65
|Death's Grin (Large Decal)
|70
|Hell Flame (Emblem)
|80
|DJ Inferno (Weapon Charm)
|90
|Sigil Fire (AK-27 Blueprint)
|100
|Prestige Master Icons, Title Challenges, Navy (Level Color)
|125
|Forest (Level Color)
|150
|Brick (Level Color)
|175
|Gray (Level Color)
|200
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Brown (Level Color)
|225
|Red(Level Color)
|250
|Green (Level Color)
|275
|Ruby (Level Color)
|300
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Windswept (Level Color)
|325
|Blue (Level Color)
|350
|Yellow (Level Color)
|375
|Relaxed (Level Color)
|400
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Teal (Level Color)
|425
|Purple (Level Color)
|450
|Fresh (Level Color)
|475
|Pastel (Level Color)
|500
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Hologram (Level Color)
|525
|Slick (Level Color)
|550
|Holly (Level Color)
|575
|Natural (Level Color)
|600
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Ocean (Level Color)
|625
|Lime (Level Color)
|650
|Synthwave (Level Color)
|675
|Haze (Level Color)
|700
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Fire & Ice (Level Color)
|725
|Cyan (Level Color)
|750
|Lemon & Lime (Level Color)
|775
|Candy Cane (Level Color)
|800
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Bumblebee (Level Color)
|825
|Pink (Level Color)
|850
|Mainframe (Level Color)
|875
|Patriotic (Level Color)
|900
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icons, Inferno (Level Color)
|925
|Banana (Level Color)
|950
|Noir (Level Color)
|975
|Rainbow (Level Color)
|1000
|Prestige Master Title Challenges & Icon Set, Dark Matter (Level Color)
Overall, that includes all Mastery Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Once you reach Level 100 of the Mastery Track, you'll receive new title challenges for every 100 levels you gain. Completing these challenges unlocks more titles for your character.
We wish you the best of luck in your grind to level 1000! Furthermore, feel free to use our Double XP guide if you're looking to level up faster.
Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.