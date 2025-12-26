As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for answers amid mounting defensive issues, a familiar name has resurfaced in league discourse. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon proposed a bold solution: reuniting the Lakers with Dallas Mavericks star forward Anthony Davis.

MacMahon framed the idea as a direct response to the Lakers’ recent struggles under head coach JJ Redick, particularly on the defensive end.

“I’ve got a solution for them. They can trade for a perennial All-Defensive big man. Give the Mavericks a call. Make it a three way call because the Mavericks have two GM’s. Give them a call. Hey we want AD back. Now I’m not sure about AD’s health.”

Brian Windhorst quickly noted Davis’ latest setback.

“He got hurt today.”

MacMahon acknowledged the risk but continued to outline the concept.

“Here's the little thing that he’s extension eligible this off season but bring AD back to LA.”

Windhorst added a caveat rooted in Davis’ previous tenure with the franchise.

“Just don’t have him play center.”

The exchange underscored a long-running theme from Davis’ first stint with the Lakers, when concerns about positional usage and durability often followed him. Still, MacMahon’s comments suggested that Los Angeles’ current needs could outweigh those risks.

Davis’ most recent injury is a right groin strain suffered on Christmas Day during Dallas’ 126–116 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The 32-year-old exited after just 11 minutes, finishing with three points, two blocks and one steal while shooting 1-for-4 from the field.

Lakers’ defensive slide fuels speculation around Anthony Davis reunion

Despite the injury, Davis has remained productive when available. Through 16 games this season, he is averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three-point range, playing 29.9 minutes per contest. His two-way impact continues to place him among the league’s elite defenders, a trait MacMahon believes could immediately address Los Angeles’ deficiencies.

The Lakers’ defensive issues have become increasingly pronounced. Over their last 10 games, Los Angeles has allowed 121.4 points per game, ranking 24th in the league during that span. The skid has coincided with visible frustration on the sidelines, as Redick has repeatedly emphasized accountability and effort following losses.

Los Angeles enters the weekend on a three-game losing streak after a 119–96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day. The Lakers will look to regroup Sunday night when they host the Sacramento Kings (7–23) at 9:30 p.m. ET, continuing a five-game homestand.

Dallas, meanwhile, sits at 12–20 and is navigating its own inconsistencies following major roster changes over the past year. The Mavericks will attempt to bounce back Saturday evening against the Kings at 5 p.m. ET as part of a three-game road trip.

While MacMahon’s proposal remains hypothetical, it highlights the urgency surrounding both franchises. For the Lakers, the idea of bringing Davis back represents a potential defensive reset. For the Mavericks, any discussion involving their star forward would carry significant implications as the trade deadline approaches.