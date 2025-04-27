These are not the Toronto Maple Leafs fans are accustomed to seeing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Skepticism surrounded the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference entering the postseason, as it always does, but this squad is proving just how truly different it is under head coach Craig Berube. Although it is only the first round, the Leafs are showing remarkable grit in their quest for the Holy Grail.

Look no further than Saturday's Game 4 matchup versus the home-team Ottawa Senators. Trailing 0-2, it would have been easy for the players to subconsciously get content with their overwhelming series lead and move onto the next one. Toronto elevated its intensity, however, and clawed its way back into the action. Following a John Tavares goal near the end of the first period, Matthew Knies engaged in some stick sorcery.

More than 10 minutes into the second period, the 22-year-old left winger hustled and employed nifty puck handling before scoring a goal right underneath the post. Knies gave his squad a welcome burst of momentum, which they took into the final period. It did not last long, however, as the Senators recaptured the lead with a David Perron goal.

But the Leafs fought back once again, as veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson came through with the equalizer with five and a half minutes remaining in regulation. Before all of the madness, fans were already mesmerized due to Knies' splendid score.

Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies is getting his flowers

“Skill level in this sport is something else no?” @Vestoriin asked rhetorically. “Matthew Knies overwhelming amount of clutch gene,” @JDBunkis remarked.

The No. 57 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is coming of age, right when it matters most. Although Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares receive most of the attention in Toronto, Knies is an essential component of this team. His future looks quite bright.

The people agree. “Knies is a future superstar, Leafs should max out his contract,” @StonedddP opined. Drama is high in the Candian Tire Centre, as Ottawa clings to its Stanley Cup Playoffs life. The score remains tied 3-3 at time of print, and the Maple Leafs currently lead the Battle for Ontario 3-0.