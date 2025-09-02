The Toronto Maple Leafs secured young goaltender Dennis Hildeby with a new deal that will keep him in the organization for the next three seasons. The team announced that Hildeby signed a three-year contract extension, ending his restricted free agent status and ensuring his place with the club through the 2027-28 campaign.

The contract will be a two-way deal for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons before converting to a one-way agreement in its final year. Hildeby will carry a cap hit of $841,667 when he is on the NHL roster. For Toronto, the move provides both financial flexibility and depth in net as the franchise continues shaping its plans.

Hildeby, 24, spent most of last season with the Toronto Marlies, appearing in 30 games. He recorded a 16-9-4 mark with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and two shutouts. He also made a brief playoff appearance, suiting up for one Calder Cup contest.

The Maple Leafs gave him six NHL starts in 2024-25, where he posted a 3-3-0 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage. While the numbers showed room for growth, the organization backed his development by committing to him with a multi-year extension.

Over three AHL campaigns, Hildeby has logged 73 regular-season appearances with a 37-21-11 record, a 2.53 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and six shutouts. He also represented the Marlies in back-to-back AHL All-Star Classics, further solidifying his role as a key piece in Toronto’s goaltending pipeline.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 224 pounds, Hildeby was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Before moving to North America, he played for Färjestad BK in Sweden’s SHL. After signing, Toronto initially loaned him back to the Swedish club, giving him additional professional experience before joining the organization full-time.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Hildeby is expected to serve as the Marlies’ starting goaltender and Toronto’s top recall option. With Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll projected to handle NHL duties, Hildeby provides organizational stability in case of injuries or scheduling challenges.