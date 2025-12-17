The New York Jets hit the road in Week 16 to face the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention, but this game will matter for the future of both organizations. The draft is looming for both of these clubs, with quarterback questions ruling the day. But these Jets and Saints bold predictions have one club figuring it out while the other spirals into irrelevance once again.

The Jets will start Brady Cook for the second consecutive week after a shaky game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. New York fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after that performance, where the defense gave up 48 points. Now, that group has a sneaky tough matchup against ascending rookie Tyler Shough. But New Orleans won't have key offensive players Devin Neal and De'Vaughn Vele.

Will the Jets stop the Saints' two-game winning streak? Or will New Orleans keep it rolling while sending New York deeper into the gutter?

Tyler Shough has second straight 300-yard game

While Shough does not have a 300-yard passing game so far, he did put up a 300-yard total game in Week 15. Shough has been using his legs effectively in recent weeks, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns over the last five games. Even without Vele and Neal, the young quarterback will prove why he can be the next franchise guy in the Big Easy.

The Saints will not have Vele, who has been a big target for Shough in recent weeks. And Neal's absence could be made worse if Alvin Kamara does not play in Week 16. But the Saints still have the talent advantage over a disastrous Jets defense. A new play-caller could change things for New York, but they traded their two best players, making the ceiling quite low.

The Saints are playing themselves out of a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but they should be fine with that if Shough keeps showing out. Despite his age, 26 years old, and draft status, second-round pick, Shough could still be the guy.

Breece Hall has another brutal day

Article Continues Below

In the blowout loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, Breece Hall picked up just 37 yards on 14 touches. Hall had a great start to the season, and he is close to his career high in rushing yards. He only needs 100 yards on the ground to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career. But Hall won't get there on Sunday, failing to reach 70 total yards in this one.

The Saints have put together two consecutive wins, and Shough has gotten the attention. But the defense has been strong in that stretch as well. Last week against the Carolina Panthers, neither of their running backs cracked 60 total yards. Hall has had a great season, with over 1,200 total yards. But his streak of failing to reach 70 total yards will continue.

When Brady Cook is the quarterback, the defense can anticipate the running game more than they would if Tyrod Taylor were back there. The Jets know that, but Taylor and Justin Fields are both injured. So, Cook will try to get the ball in Hall's hands. But that should be the Saints' only priority.

The Saints beat the Jets by at least 7 points

The Saints will beat the Jets by a touchdown, picking up their third consecutive win on the season. Shough will be the story again, following Trevor Lawrence's footsteps and smoking New York's defense. Meanwhile, Cook's career will continue to be exactly what everyone expected for an undrafted free agent playing for the Jets. The win could move New York up the draft board, which should be the goal at the end of the day.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Saints are 4.5-point favorites over the Jets and are -215 on the moneyline. Aaron Glenn and the Jets are underdogs once again, and they have not shown any reason for that to change.