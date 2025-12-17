The 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl provided an amazing kickoff to the bowl season, and the college football world was clearly tuned in. According to data released by ESPN, the Saturday afternoon matchup drew an average of 2.3 million viewers on ABC and peaked at 3 million viewers during the dramatic four-overtime broadcast.

In an interview with Kyle Mosley of HBCU Legends, Grant commended the numbers and what the huge viewership says about the viability of the game.

“With those results, the most amazing thing is that we peaked at three million. That tells you people are tuned in, and they’re staying tuned in.”

This viewership marks the highest ratings for the event since the 2022 Celebration Bowl, which drew 2.4 million viewers. That 2022 game featured Deion Sanders in his final appearance coaching Jackson State, alongside eventual Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

In-person attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta also signaled a major success for the event. The game drew over 26,000 fans, making for a diverse crowd that featured not just Prairie View A&M and South Carolina State supporters, but HBCU alumni from across the nation.

Saturday's event marked the 10th anniversary of the Celebration Bowl and was the first in its history to feature multiple overtimes. It also saw South Carolina State complete the largest comeback in the game's history after trailing 21-0 at halftime. As the college football media landscape continues to change, the Celebration Bowl has once again proven itself to be a tentpole event in HBCU life with a growing market share.