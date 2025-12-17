The New York Mets will be well represented on the mound after Team USA added right-handers Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean to its 2026 World Baseball Classic roster on Wednesday.

Holmes and McLean will both be making their WBC debuts. Their inclusion gives Team USA multiple established starters alongside reigning Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, who committed earlier, as well as Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan and Chicago Cubs veteran Matthew Boyd. The additions are a welcome boost after Skenes remained the only confirmed pitcher for months, with USA Baseball manager Mark DeRosa previously acknowledging that some high-profile targets, including Max Fried, declined invitations.

Holmes’ selection follows a successful transition season with the Mets. The 32-year-old spent nearly his entire major league career from 2019 through 2024 as a reliever before moving into the starting rotation on a three-year, $38 million free-agent deal. In his first year as a full-time starter, he appeared in 33 games, including 31 starts, and logged 165 2/3 innings. Holmes finished the season with a 3.53 ERA, a 1.304 WHIP, and set career highs in workload and strikeouts, totaling 129 punchouts. Taking the ball every five days made him one of New York's most dependable starters and a sensible choice for Team USA during a tournament that overlaps with spring training.

McLean’s rise has been much quicker. The Mets selected the 24-year-old right-hander in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft. In August, New York called up McLean for the first time last season, and he made eight starts at the major league level. Over 48 innings, he posted a 2.06 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and struck out 57 batters.

Team USA lineup now includes Kyle Schwarber, Gunnar Henderson, Will Smith, Aaron Judge, Brice Turang, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Corbin Carroll, Bobby Witt Jr., and Cal Raleigh among the position players. The confirmed pitchers are Skenes, Boyd, Holmes, McLean, and Ryan.

The Mets will have several players competing in the 2026 WBC. Alongside Holmes and McLean on Team USA, Mark Vientos will represent Nicaragua, and Francisco Lindor will play for Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Juan Soto, the 5x NL Silver Slugger, has not yet confirmed whether he will join the Dominican Republic.

The 2026 WBC will run from March 5 through March 17. Team USA opens Pool B play on March 6 against Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston.