The Washington Nationals have just made a decisive move to reset their future. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Nationals are hiring Ani Kilambi as its new GM, making the 31-year-old former Phillies executive one of the youngest GM hires ever. Kilambi joins president of baseball operations Paul Toboni after a disastrous 2025 season forced sweeping changes. The Nationals fell to 37–53 after a July 4 sweep and responded by firing manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo, ending the championship-era leadership from 2019. Kilambi previously oversaw research and development in Philadelphia, helping modernize the Phillies’ baseball operations. Now, Kilambi steps into a rebuild built around youth, data, and urgency. Washington is betting that clarity, not comfort, leads the way forward.

