The Toronto Maple Leafs have raced out to a 2-0 series lead in their first-round matchup against the Ottawa Senators, and they will look to take complete control of their opponent by picking up a victory in enemy territory when they take the ice for Game 3. Things are going quite well for the Maple Leafs, and they got some more good news regarding veteran forward Max Pacioretty on Thursday.

Pacioretty hasn't played for Toronto since Feb. 8 with an undisclosed injury, but he has been trending towards a return as of late. That return will come in Game 3, as Pacioretty will be back in the lineup for the Maple Leafs, replacing Nick Robertson on the third line alongside Bobby McMann and Max Domi, who scored the overtime game-winner in Game 2.

“Max Pacioretty is likely to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday,” NHL.com reported on Thursday.

Maple Leafs get major Max Pacioretty boost for Game 3 vs. Senators

At 36 years old, Pacioretty isn't the player he once was, but he adds a layer of grit to Toronto's bottom six, and he has a wealth of playoff experience, which should help him be able to jump right back into the fray. In 37 games this season, Pacioretty scored five goals and added eight assists. While those numbers aren't anything to write home about, it's clear he's going to make an immediate impact now that he's back with the Maple Leafs.

As Domi proved in Game 2, any player could be the determining factor in winning and losing, which is why Pacioretty's return could be so important for Toronto, even though they have command of the series currently. They look to push Ottawa to brink on Thursday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.