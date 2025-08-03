As the NBA offseason drifts along, nostalgia is sweeping the league. Damian Lillard is back in Portland. Chris Paul returns to L.A. After all these reunions, Oklahoma City Thunder fans are left wondering. Why not reunite the Thunder with Russell Westbrook?

The franchise’s all-time leader in points, assists, and memories, Westbrook remains a free agent. However, a reunion with Oklahoma City seems unlikely. Thunder insider Rylan Stiles recently noted that the team simply doesn’t have a roster spot open, and even if they made room, Westbrook doesn’t fit this version of the Thunder.

This isn’t personal. It’s practical.

The Thunder, fresh off a 57-win season and brimming with youth and depth, aren’t in the market for a 36-year-old point guard who still believes he can start. Westbrook isn’t a bench novelty act; he’s a fierce competitor who wants a real role. And that role no longer exists in OKC.

Could the Thunder cut someone like Ousmane Dieng to make it work? Maybe. But why would they? Development and cohesion matter more right now than sentimentality.

The Thunder might not have a chance to reunite with Russell Westbrook

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Westbrook may be eyeing the Sacramento Kings, where he could reunite with former Thunder teammates like Domantas Sabonis and Dennis Schroder and compete for minutes on a team that poses no threat to Oklahoma City’s ambitions. It’s a move that could give him meaningful playing time and a chance to contribute in a way that matters to him.

Still, the bond between Westbrook and Oklahoma City remains unshakable. He was the city’s first basketball love. He was the MVP, the triple-double machine, the loyalist who stayed when others bolted. His jersey will hang in the rafters. A statue will follow.

But the hardwood reunion fans crave? It’s time to let that go.

One day, Westbrook may return to retire with the Thunder. But for now, the team and its fans must embrace the present and honor the past from a respectful distance. The Thunder have moved on. And Westbrook deserves a chance to move forward, too.