As the NBA offseason drifts along, nostalgia is sweeping the league. Damian Lillard is back in Portland. Chris Paul returns to L.A. After all these reunions, Oklahoma City Thunder fans are left wondering. Why not reunite the Thunder with Russell Westbrook?

The franchise’s all-time leader in points, assists, and memories, Westbrook remains a free agent. However, a reunion with Oklahoma City seems unlikely. Thunder insider Rylan Stiles recently noted that the team simply doesn’t have a roster spot open, and even if they made room, Westbrook doesn’t fit this version of the Thunder.

This isn’t personal. It’s practical.

The Thunder, fresh off a 57-win season and brimming with youth and depth, aren’t in the market for a 36-year-old point guard who still believes he can start. Westbrook isn’t a bench novelty act; he’s a fierce competitor who wants a real role. And that role no longer exists in OKC.

Could the Thunder cut someone like Ousmane Dieng to make it work? Maybe. But why would they? Development and cohesion matter more right now than sentimentality.

The Thunder might not have a chance to reunite with Russell Westbrook

Article Continues Below
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Westbrook may be eyeing the Sacramento Kings, where he could reunite with former Thunder teammates like Domantas Sabonis and Dennis Schroder and compete for minutes on a team that poses no threat to Oklahoma City’s ambitions. It’s a move that could give him meaningful playing time and a chance to contribute in a way that matters to him.

Still, the bond between Westbrook and Oklahoma City remains unshakable. He was the city’s first basketball love. He was the MVP, the triple-double machine, the loyalist who stayed when others bolted. His jersey will hang in the rafters. A statue will follow.

But the hardwood reunion fans crave? It’s time to let that go.

One day, Westbrook may return to retire with the Thunder. But for now, the team and its fans must embrace the present and honor the past from a respectful distance. The Thunder have moved on. And Westbrook deserves a chance to move forward, too.

More Thunder News
Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams with the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy between them, with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic and Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant behind them, and the Nuggets logo behind Jokic, and the Rockets logo behind Durant
3 biggest Western Conference threats the Thunder will face in 2025-26Josue Pavon ·
76ers great Allen Iverson speaks at the podium during the unveiling of a statue honoring him in a ceremony at Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets ultimate praise from Allen IversonJosue Pavon ·
Mayor David Holt during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade closing ceremony at Scissortail Park
OKC Mayor reveals he once feared he’d ‘die’ before Thunder’s first titleJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City mayor David Holt waves to fans along the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade route Mayor David Holt Thunder in the background
Why OKC Mayor called the Thunder most resilient champions in NBA historyJosue Pavon ·
LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts to a call during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Paul George’s 10 most controversial statements, rankedSpencer See ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, holds up a heart shape with his hands for fans during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives full-day honor from OKC mayorJosue Pavon ·