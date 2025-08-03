Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll has had an outstanding season so far. Carroll is continuing to add to his accolades, by staying on-track for a feat not done in more than 40 years.

“Corbin Carroll just hit his 22nd home run of the season. He’s also on pace to have sole possession of the NL lead in triples for the 3rd straight year. Last player to do that: Garry Templeton in 1979,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Carroll has been a bright spot for a disappointing Diamondbacks team. This season Carroll had 21 homers, 13 triples and 13 stolen bases before the month of August. He's the first player in MLB history to reach each of those marks in a season before August, per OPTAStats.

The Diamondbacks are 52-59 on the season. Arizona dealt some of their best players before the MLB trade deadline, including third-baseman Eugenio Suarez. Suarez is now a member of the Seattle Mariners.

Corbin Carroll is the centerpiece of the Diamondbacks offense

With Suarez gone, there is more pressure on Carroll to lead the team's offense. Arizona has been a disappointment this year. The club is fourth in the National League West, with only the lowly Colorado Rockies behind them.

Carroll homered and scored two runs in an Arizona win on Saturday against the Athletics. This season, Carroll has a .247 batting average with 22 homers and 52 RBIs. He also has an OPS of .868 this campaign.

Diamondbacks management is asking fans to remain patient with the team, as it rebuilds.

“I have to face the reality of where our feet are, how we're playing, and we just didn't play well enough. And where we were in relation to those teams we were chasing was not a good spot for me to feel like we have in years past,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said, per Sports Illustrated.

Arizona is in action Sunday against the Athletics. The slumping Diamondbacks have lost eight of their last 10 games.