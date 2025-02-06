The Toronto Maple Leafs are having an uncharacteristically quiet season. They have bought in on Craig Berube's defense-first coaching style and are in second place in the Atlantic Division. While things are going well, they are still looking to add at the trade deadline. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that the Maple Leafs are looking for a center at the trade deadline but did not want to play the high price the Flyers are asking for Scott Laughton.

“Toronto is looking they are trying to see where they can make an addition,” Pagnotta said. “Scott Laughton [is] still kind of part of the conversation from a third-line role, but the asking price is still high. I don’t know if Toronto wants to give up any of their top prospects in order to make that happen so we’ll see kind of where that goes, but Toronto’s looking and they want to make something happen before the deadline.”

The Maple Leafs have two high-priced centers at the top of their lineup, Auston Matthews and John Tavares. Behind them, the depth is suspect and could use some reinforcements. But Pagnotta says if they add a second-line center, they could bump Tavares to the wing.

The Maple Leafs must add a center before the trade deadline

The problem for the Maple Leafs is that they are one of many buyers and there are not many sellers. After a fantastic January from the New York Islanders, Brock Nelson may be off the board. He was atop many draft boards after the holiday break, so that could leave the Leafs scrambling for other centers.

Even though the Sharks traded their best piece already, Mikael Granlund, they have players the Maple Leafs can grab. Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm would both fill out their bottom six with solid penalty-killing skills. Those are the kinds of players that fit well in Berube's system and should be traded for less than a first-round pick.

If they want to go with someone a little higher up the lineup, Yanni Gourde of the Seattle Kraken would be a good fit. He is a defense-first center who has been a part of two Stanley Cup championship teams. The Kraken may ask for a first-round pick, which the Maple Leafs do not have for 2025. And Pagnotta reported that they do not want to give up a top prospect. So if the Leafs fall in love with Gourde, it will cost them a 2026 pick.