The Utah Hockey Club has announced that goaltender Connor Ingram has entered the National Hockey League Player Assistance Program.

Ingram, who tragically lost his mother to breast cancer in December, explained in a social media post that he hasn't been feeling like himself and that he'd be away indefinitely while receiving care, via The Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

“At this point in my life, I need to put my health first and (to) take the proper time I need away to come back at 100%,” Ingram said. “Though many view the program as a resource for substance abuse, I want to recognize all that they do. I am once again privileged to have access to their network of world class health professionals to hopefully avoid long-term negative effects of putting your health second. With the program's assistance, I look forward to getting the medical help I need and returning to a happy and healthy life.”

Without Ingram, the starting goaltender duties of the Utah Hockey Club officially belong to Karel Vejmelka, who recently signed a four-year contract extension. It was one of many extensions the club made.

Ingram is now the second goaltender this season to enter the Player Assistance Program; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell was also in the Program for an undisclosed issue. It's also the second stay in the Program for Ingram, who previously utilized it in 2021 while with the Nashville Predators.

Utah HC goalie Connor Ingram is now in his 2nd stint in the Player Assistance Program

Ingram was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Draft with the 88th overall pick, but played with their American Hockey League affiliate Syracuse Crunch. After splitting time between the Crunch and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, he was traded in 2019 to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a seventh round pick.

He would pick up his first NHL victory with the Predators in October of 2021, a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild in which he made 33 saves. Nearly a year later in late October of 2022, he was waived and subsequently claimed by the Arizona Coyotes.

In June of 2023, the Coyotes signed Ingram to a three-year, $5.85 million contract extension. After tying for the NHL lead in shutouts with six in the 2023-24 NHL season, he was named the recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

With the rest of his Coyotes teammates, he relocated to Salt Lake City in 2024 as the franchise became known as the Utah Hockey Club.

Ingram owns a career record of 39-44-15 and has posted a 3.14 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and seven shutouts.