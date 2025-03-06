The Utah Hockey Club are playing their very first season in Salt Lake City after re-locating from the Phoenix metropolitan area, leaving behind their former identity as the Arizona Coyotes.

And with the club on the cusp of a postseason spot, they've announced contract extensions for two key veteran players. Both forward Alex Kerfoot and defenseman Ian Cole agreed to new contracts. The two veterans signed identical one-year, $3 million contracts with Utah on Wednesday night.

Utah continued its business following these signings. Tthey also announced a five-year contract extension for goaltender Karel Vejmelka. His deal includes a cap hit of $4.75 million.

Cole is playing in his first season with the organization and has scored one goal with 12 assists in 61 games played, while Kerfoot has seven goals and nine assists in 61 games of his own.

The Utah Hockey Club have been busy in recent days

The new contracts for Kerfoot, Cole, and Vejmelka cap off a busy string of days for the Utah Hockey Club. Utah also recently re-signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a three-year deal. Utah acquired Maatta in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings earlier this season. The veteran defender came over on an expiring contract.

Utah general manager Bill Armstrong expressed his happiness that Kerfoot was sticking around, via The Salt Lake Tribune.

“We are very pleased for Alex to remain in Utah,” Armstrong said in a news release. “Alex is an important leader for our group with his versatility on the ice and leadership off the ice, and we look forward to having his continued contribution as we fight down the stretch to make the playoffs.”

Chris Armstrong, the Utah HC president of hockey operations, released a statement of his own regarding the Cole signing, via NHL.com.

“Ian is the consummate professional and puts his body on the line nightly for our team,” said Chris Armstrong in his statement. “He has played a critical role in helping to shape the identity of our team this year through his work ethic, durability and relentless commitment.”

The Utah Hockey Club are next in action on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.