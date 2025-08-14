The Utah Mammoth are headed into their second season with massive expectations. They spent money in the offseason, bringing in JJ Peterka and Nate Schmidt. They won the second draft lottery, selecting young center Caleb Desnoyers fourth overall. And they have an energized fan base. But the Mammoth got tough injury news on Desnoyers that will cost him his first professional training camp.

“Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that forward Caleb Desnoyers underwent successful wrist surgery and is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks,” a statement read.

This announcement is the opposite of what both the Mammoth and Desnoyers said at rookie development camp in late June, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune. “When we talked to Caleb Desnoyers and Bill Armstrong at dev camp, both said surgery was not needed. Things obviously changed in the recovery process. This will keep Desnoyers sidelined for training camp.”

The 12-week timeline keeps him off the ice until early November, which will be detrimental to his development. While he was not a lock to make the Mammoth out of training camp, those chances are all but gone now. The question remains, where will Desnoyers play when he does get healthy?

The Mammoth are not allowed to put Desnoyers in the American Hockey League, so he has to play in the NHL, NCAA, or Canadian Major Junior. He scored 114 points in 89 total games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior League last season. He could get his season back on track there and play for Team Canada in the World Junior Championships.

The Mammoth should have a great chance at making the playoffs in 2025-26 while developing the center of their future. While the Desnoyers injury news is tough right now, he should be a part of their future.

