The Detroit Red Wings look to break their losing streak as they face the Utah Hockey Club. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Utah Hockey Club comes into the game at 27-25-9 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Central Division. Despite being outside of a playoff spot, the Utah Hockey Club has no intention of selling at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Devils stuck first on a goal from Nico Hischier, but Makhail Sergachev would tie the game in the second period. In the third period, Timo Meier struck just 14 seconds in, and the Devils would add another goal as they won the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 30-25-6 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Atlantic Division. Currently, the Red Wings are just outside a playoff spot. In their last game the Red Wings faced the Carolina Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook scored with just over a minute left in the first period, giving the Hurricane the lead. Jordan Stall would extend the lead in the second period. In the third, Elmer Soderblom scored to make it a one goal game, but the Red Wings would fall 2-1.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Red Wings Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -102

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The trio of Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Logan Cooley lead Utah from the top line this year. Keller leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 22 goals and 47 assists, good for 69 total points. He also has six goals and 22 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Schmaltz is second on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 35 assists on the year. Finally, Logan Cooley has 17 goals and 30 assists, sitting third on the team in points this year.

Dylan Guenther leads the second line for Utah. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points, having 22 goals and 22 assists. He also has ten goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton. Hayton comes in with 16 goals and 18 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev is fifth on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes in with 11 goals and 28 assists this year.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in goal for Utah in this one. He is 17-15-4 on the year, with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Both his goals-against average and save percentage are top 15 in the NHL. He has won four of five games, giving up two or fewer goals in each of those four wins.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond leads the way from the top line. Raymond leads the team in both assists and points. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 41 assists, good for 63 points. Meanwhile, Dyland Larkin joins Raymond on the top line, and comes into the game with 24 goals and 29 assists, good for 53 total points. The line is rounded out by Marco Kasper. Kasper comes into the game with ten goals and 13 assists.

It is Alex DeBrincat who leads the team in goals and leads the second line. He comes in with 29 goals and 24 assists, good for 53 total points, third on the team. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 15 goals and 23 assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider is fifth on the team in points playing from the blue line. He comes in with five goals and 31 assists.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings on the year. He is 17-13-3 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Talbot is just 1-3-1 in his last five games, giving up three or more goals in four of the five games.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game, but the Utah Hockey Club has the better goaltender going in this one. While they score just 2.80 goals per game, they are 12th on the power play and penalty kill, while sitting 14th in goals against. The Red Wings are 22nd in the NHL in goals against and last in the NHL on the penalty kill. Take Utah in this one.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (-102)