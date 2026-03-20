The Utah Mammoth look well-positioned to bring postseason hockey to Salt Lake City for the first time ever — and they locked up a productive member of that quest on Friday.

The Mammoth re-signed forward Michael Carcone to a two-year, $3.50 million contract extension, general manager Bill Armstrong announced. Currently making $750,000 in 2025-26, it'll be a nice raise for the Ajax, Ontario native.

“We are thrilled that Michael will remain a Mammoth for the next two seasons,” Armstrong stated in the official release. “He’s a hard-working, skilled forward that plays fast and with an edge. He provides valuable offense to our team. Michael, his wife, Mia, and their boys have immersed themselves in the community in Utah and we are excited they will remain in the Mammoth family.”

Carcone is in the midst of a career season in 2025-26, scoring 14 goals and 26 points over 66 games while playing third line minutes. The 29-year-old is seventh on the team in goals, tied for sixth in even-strength goals (12), and fourth in hits (117), per the release.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks in July of 2016, Carcone failed to crack an NHL roster until 2021-22, when he played 21 games as a member of the Arizona Coyotes.

He's remained in the organization ever since, and had his best campaign in 2023-24, amassing 21 goals in 74 games and adding eight assists for 29 points.

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He looks poised to set career-best numbers in at least points in 2025-26 as he tries to help the Mammoth secure one of the two wildcard berths in the Western Conference.

Overall, the 5-foot-9 forward has managed 48 goals and 83 points over 222 career National Hockey League games split between the Coyotes and Mammoth.

A former American Hockey League All-Star, Carcone looks to have found a home at the big league level, and he's one of many reasons why the Mammoth are currently 36-27-6 with 13 games left in their regular-season.

After shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Thursday night, Carcone and the Mammoth will return to action against the visiting Anaheim Ducks at the Delta Center for the second half of a back-to-back on Friday.