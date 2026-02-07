The Utah Mammoth are hoping to push ahead as one of the best clubs in the NHL this season. Utah has 64 points on the year. The Mammoth are poised to make a big splash down the stretch of this season, per a R.org report.

“Currently holding down the first Wild Card spot, sources have indicated that Utah has been in discussions for a top-six forward addition and has had talks recently about trying to give their offense a boost,” Marco D'Amico wrote for the outlet.

The Mammoth have won their last two games. Utah holds a 30-23-4 record on the season. The club is looking for offense, and a recent injury to Logan Cooley made that even more important to find.

“They have the assets, including their 2026 1st-round pick and a glut of prospects like Cole Beaudoin, Maveric Lamoureux, and more in their pipeline that could be sacrificed to make a deal. Though a source close to the team mentions that the likes of Tij Iginla, Daniil But, and any of their higher former 1st-round picks would be off the table, unless it was for a monster move,” the outlet added.

Utah is rumored to be looking for a center. One of their potential targets is Calgary Flames star Nazem Kadri.

Mammoth are skating well this season

Utah has played very well defensively this season. The Mammoth have allowed just 157 goals, making them one of the best scoring defenses in the Western Conference.

Utah's offense has clearly been more of a work in progress. The Mammoth have scored 183 goals. Despite that mark, the club has won seven of their last 10 games.

“There has been chatter of seeing Utah make a big swing down the stretch, especially with the likes of Elias Pettersson and Robert Thomas potentially available. With Cooley’s injury history, securing the center position is key for Utah down the stretch,” D'Amico wrote.

Utah hopes to give its fans something exciting to cheer for this season. This is the first campaign for the franchise, under the name Mammoth. In 2024-25, Utah was called the Utah Hockey Club and played its very first season. The team finished that campaign with a 38-31-13 mark.

The NHL Trade Deadline this year is on March 6. Time will tell if Utah decides to make a big move ahead of that mark.