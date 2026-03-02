Currently the Western Conference's top wild card team, the Utah Mammoth are on the precipice of franchise history. If the current results hold or improve, the Mammoth will make their first playoff appearance since their relocation. Due to this goal, NHL insider Greg Wyshynski shared one league source's opinion on the Mammoth's “active” focus to improve the roster on social media.

“They're going to be very active,” the NHL source told Wyshynski. “They've got their hands in a million different pies right now.”

The Mammoth could look to improve in a few areas. The Athletic recently opined that the franchise would look for an experienced top-nine forward whose age and contract would fit with their current core long-term. There are quite a few high-priced scoring options out there, but a player like the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas or the Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson could fit the mold of a solid addition. Will Utah GM Bill Armstrong look to make a move like trading for Thomas or Pettersson to improve the Mammoth's attack?

Mammoth searching for first playoff berth since relocation to Utah

The Mammoth's current Wild Card spot would feature a tough opening round matchup. However, this is a talented, young team. Players like Logan Cooley, Mikhail Sergachev, and JJ Peterka should be fixtures of Utah's lineup for years to come. The emerging core has responded well to Andre Tourigny's coaching staff since he took over while the franchise was still in Arizona.

It appears as if this new core is ready to lead the Mammoth back to contention. A playoff trip would be Salt Lake City's first to witness up close. If Armstrong can bring a player like Thomas aboard, the winger could grow alongside players like Cooley and Sergachev. Furthermore, it would boost Utah's chances at not only making the postseason but also causing more damage once it makes it into the dance.