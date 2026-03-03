The Utah Mammoth are in contention for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The Mammoth started red hot this year, looking like a potential top team in the West. They have since cooled off, but Utah is playing good hockey at the right time. With the NHL Trade Deadline on the horizon, they could try to add to their roster for the first time.

Utah is tied on points with the Edmonton Oilers for the top Wild Card spot in the conference. Both teams are four points ahead of the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, and Los Angeles Kings for those spots, as well. The Wild Card race in the West could certainly come down to the wire.

The Mammoth are looking to make some moves this season. They have been linked to the likes of Vincent Trocheck in the last few days. However, Trocheck has a bias toward the East Coast that makes this unlikely. Other potential candidates include Robert Thomas, Ryan O'Reilly, and Mika Zibanejad.

Utah has the pieces to make a massive move. However, they also have some players on their roster they could stand to dangle, as well. With this in mind, here is one player the Mammoth should trade at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Mammoth's Barrett Hayton is not working out in Utah

The now-defunct Arizona Coyotes drafted Hayton with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. At the time, the Yotes hoped he could be their next franchise center. And he did show some promise toward being an effective player.

He truly showed some potential last season, when the Coyotes' hockey operations were moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. In his debut campaign for his new city, he posted 20 goals and 46 points. Both of these totals were career highs. It seemed as if the Ontario native had turned a corner.

Unfortunately, things have not been kind to Hayton this season. The former fifth-overall pick has just eight goals and 22 points in 56 games. His usage has dropped a bit, but he only averaged less than a minute per game more last season than he is this year. Overall, he hasn't been as effective in 2025-26 as he was in 2024-25.

The Mammoth need to sign Hayton to a contract extension this summer. He is a restricted free agent his summer, and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027 if he signs a bridge contract this year. What Hayton could command on a new contract could depend on a few factors. Whether Utah has seen enough to extend him a deal, though, is the main question.

Hayton could be a candidate for a trade as a result. Utah could include him in a deal that gives the Mammoth an impact player this season. In return, the other team receives a player who can contribute at the NHL level immediately. And at 25 years old, he could still have some growth left in his game.

Utah may be active with the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline drawing close. They have a chance to separate themselves from other teams in their vicinity in the playoff race. If they need to include someone in this deal who can compete immediately, Hayton makes the most sense. They should not hesitate to include him in a deal if the right one presents itself at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.