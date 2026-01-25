The Vancouver Canucks have already made big trades this season to start a rebuild. With one of the worst records in hockey, a fire sale in the coming weeks is a near certainty. The Canucks should be shopping Evander Kane at the NHL trade deadline in March, and these three contenders are the best fits.

Kane has a reputation in the NHL of not being the best locker room player. From assault accusations to gambling bankruptcy in his career, there are plenty of reasons why a team would not want to bring him in. For example, his gambling past makes the Vegas Golden Knights a poor fit, and a return to the Buffalo Sabres is unlikely because of a legal incident at a bar in Western New York.

Which teams should take the risk on Kane to try and make a playoff run this spring?

The Anaheim Ducks can take the Evander Kane risk

With all of the personal issues in tow, many teams have taken a chance on Kane because he can score. He scored 42 points in 68 playoff games with the Edmonton Oilers over the past four seasons. Even after a recent swoon, the Anaheim Ducks are in third place in the Pacific Division. With a young, unproven core, they could use a veteran to add to their depth.

The Ducks have the cap space to fit all of Kane's $5.125 million cap hit on their books and have the draft picks to complete the deal. But Kane's 16-team trade list could get in the way here. Many players use that list to block high-tax areas of the country, which California is. But with just a few weeks left on his contract, Kane could ignore that to get a shot at the Oilers in the playoffs.

Additionally, the Ducks hired Joel Quenneville as their head coach in the offseason. He worked with Stan Bowman when both were with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bowman was the GM who brought Kane to Edmonton after the gambling accusations were cleared

The pressure is mounting in Carolina

In seven seasons as the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, Rod Brind'Amour has made the playoffs seven times. They have even made the Eastern Conference Final three times, but have won just one game in those three attempts. They cannot afford another second-round exit, especially in a weak Metropolitan Division. Adding Kane to the wing would give them the scoring they desperately need.

Article Continues Below

The Hurricanes have the cap space and have a few extra picks still left over from the Mikko Rantanen deal. While Kane won't cost a first-rounder, the Hurricanes can lean on their extra draft picks, unlike other division leaders. Adding centers should be the priority at the deadline, but there won't be many available. Kane is a strong buy-low candidate who should waive his clause to chase a Stanley Cup in Carolina.

The Utah Mammoth make a Stanley Cup push

After an incredible early-season push, the Utah Mammoth have petered out in recent months. Entering Sunday's action, they hold the top Wild Card spot with a three-point cushion over the Los Angeles Kings. Adding at the deadline will be a necessity for the Mammoth, who have a ton of extra draft picks from their Coyotes days.

The Mammoth have some veteran locker-room leaders that should make a Kane addition seamless. With Stanley Cup Champions Mikhail Sergachev and Nate Schmidt in the room, they have the infrastructure to add Kane. Scoring comes at a premium in the playoffs, and the Mammoth don't have enough of it without Logan Cooley. While the center is expected back soon, they need to add more by the deadline.

Why should the Canucks trade Evander Kane?

Trading Evander Kane is the necessary next step in their rebuild. They will not get a first-round pick for him, but if they can improve on the fourth-round pick they paid, it would be a great move.

Kane will hit free agency, with his 35th birthday coming before the opening day of 2026-27. He could return to his hometown Canucks then, after chasing a Stanley Cup, knowing they are heading for the basement. But before March 6, he should be moved for a mid-round pick by Vancouver.