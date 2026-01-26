The Utah Mammoth have stayed steady this season, as they're currently 27-20 and fourth in the Central Division. They've been without one of their key players, Logan Cooley, since the beginning of December after he suffered a lower-body injury. The good news for the Mammoth is that it looks like they'll be getting him back sooner rather than later after he was seen at practice, according to Mike Folta.

“Logan Cooley returns to the ice with the team for the first time wearing the blue non-contact jersey. Came out late into the skate to a chorus of stick-taps from his teammates,” Folta wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Through 29 games, Cooley has 23 points, and he was a part of the Mammoth's success. It's uncertain when he'll be back on the ice for a game, but it looks like he's making progress. The team announced on Dec. 11 that Cooley was expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks, so he could be close.

In a recent interview, general manager Bill Armstrong shared a probable timeline for Cooley coming back.

“He’s doing great,” Armstrong said. “He attacks it every single day, he’s in there working and making strides with it. He’s going to have a chance to come back here either before or after the Olympics. We’ll see how far he progresses, but he’s made huge strides.”

“I think there’s a point coming up that he’ll probably get back on the ice.”

When Cooley gets back, he should be able to bring a boost to the Mammoth and help them continue to win games.